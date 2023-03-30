King Charles is in Germany for his first overseas state visit as monarch. He has been accompanied by Camilla, the Queen Consort, on this historic tour. A hilarious video of King Charles from Berlin has surfaced on Twitter. The short clip captures the moment when a young man offered a paper crown from Burger King to the British monarch. The incident occurred when King Charles and Camilla greeted the public at the famous Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.

King Charles was shaking hands with fans when one of them tried to give him the Burger King paper crown. “This is for you, if you want it,” the fan can be heard saying. But the British sovereign politely declined. Charles smiled broadly and replied, “No, I am alright."

Many royal observers have praised King Charles for handling the whole situation with tremendous poise and grace.

Germany has rolled out the red carpet for King Charles and Queen Consort. The royal couple was welcomed with a gun salute as two military jets carried out a flypast at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport on Wednesday.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Budenbender, then greeted the visiting monarch at Pariser Platz with a full ceremonial welcome.

King Charles impressed everyone when he spoke a few lines in German at the state banquet hosted by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. He also made a few jokes which were quite well received. King Charles thanked the German people for their generous welcome and praised the nation’s hospitality in hosting over one million Ukrainian refugees. “I have been struck by the warmth of the friendship between our nations,” King Charles said at the state banquet.

King Charles’ state visit is being seen as part of efforts to reset United Kingdom’s relations with Europe after its departure from the European Union.

Although King Charles has already succeeded Queen Elizabeth as monarch of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth countries, he is yet to be formally crowned. Reportedly, King Charles’ coronation ceremony will be held on May 6 on a grand scale.

