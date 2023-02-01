CHANGE LANGUAGE
No Meme Relaxation on Twitter As Government Presents Union Budget 2023
No Meme Relaxation on Twitter As Government Presents Union Budget 2023

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 11:59 IST

New Delhi, India

No Meme Relaxation on Twitter As Government Presents Union Budget 2023.

No Meme Relaxation on Twitter As Government Presents Union Budget 2023. (Image: Twitter/@theprayagtiwari)

Amid all the hype, the micro-blogging site, is filled with all the humour that one needs to get away with the stress.

It Budget day today! Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is currently presenting Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament and social media platforms are already flooded with memes. This is the fifth time that Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget for the country. People can be seen posting different tweets using the hashtag #Budget2023. Many are also responding to these memes using hilarious GIFs and videos.

From middle-class expectation memes to anticipating tax relief, many such memes are doing rounds on social media. Many people have also shared ‘waiting for Budget 2023’ memes. #Budget 2023 and #Income tax are top trends on Twitter and so, such memes are among few of those top posts on your feed. Here are a few memes expressing what people are feeling today. Have a look:

Meanwhile, in the past, Nirmala Sitharaman broke with tradition to ditch the Budget briefcase for a traditional ‘Bahi Khata’ and opted for a Made-in-India Pad last year. In 2022, the Budget documents arrived in a Made-in-India tablet wrapped in the traditional red cloth with the Emblem of the Government of India.

