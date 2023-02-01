No Meme Relaxation on Twitter As Government Presents Union Budget 2023

It Budget day today! Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is currently presenting Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament and social media platforms are already flooded with memes. This is the fifth time that Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget for the country. People can be seen posting different tweets using the hashtag #Budget2023. Many are also responding to these memes using hilarious GIFs and videos.

From middle-class expectation memes to anticipating tax relief, many such memes are doing rounds on social media. Many people have also shared ‘waiting for Budget 2023’ memes. #Budget 2023 and #Income tax are top trends on Twitter and so, such memes are among few of those top posts on your feed. Here are a few memes expressing what people are feeling today. Have a look:

Budget starts approaching.People on twitter: pic.twitter.com/dyjYKC55nN — Finance Memes (@Qid_Memez) January 31, 2023

Me working hard to earn some money.Meanwhile taxes:#Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/PUZxfWxQ0h — Finance Memes (@Qid_Memez) February 1, 2023

Utho Anarkali budget aane waala hai - It’s time to be economists #UnionBudget2023 #memes pic.twitter.com/RC3cG3B0jL— Shaina Gulati (@shainagbedi) January 31, 2023

Everyone today: Proud to be a CA! — That Goan Guy (@schmmuck) February 1, 2023

BCom students watching the budget. pic.twitter.com/UFFFvxcQsK— Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 1, 2023

Soon Corporate House owners on Twitter and TV explaining how things will go after #Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/b7oXX5BiX2— Alok Shinde (@alokshinde) February 1, 2023

Meanwhile, in the past, Nirmala Sitharaman broke with tradition to ditch the Budget briefcase for a traditional ‘Bahi Khata’ and opted for a Made-in-India Pad last year. In 2022, the Budget documents arrived in a Made-in-India tablet wrapped in the traditional red cloth with the Emblem of the Government of India.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here