Traditionally, female flight attendants have been expected to wear custom uniforms comprising jackets, pencil skirts or pants, and heels for an elegant look. However, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Akasa Air made a ‘departure’ from this norm and introduced comfortable clothing for its cabin crew, including custom trousers, jackets, and sneakers. This move was well-received, with a LinkedIn user applauding the airline for breaking industry norms and promoting ease of operation for its attendants.

A woman, Diksha Mishra, recounted her positive experience with Akasa Air on LinkedIn, where she commended the airline for implementing a well-deserved change. She shared a picture of a flight attendant sporting a uniform that prioritises comfort, featuring black pants, an orange jacket, and sneakers instead of the traditional ‘killer’ heels. She expressed her happiness and appreciation for the airline’s decision and wrote, “I recently took a flight from Akasa Air and was surprised but really happy to see a well deserved change. Attached is a picture showing how comfortable the air hostess is in her new uniform. No more killer heels to run the services. Absolute comfort and I am sure it was long pending for these humans.”

Since being shared, the post has garnered significant attention, with numerous users expressing their admiration for the airline. Many have taken to the comments section to praise the company for its efforts, with one user stating, “So true , have been on the other side … and yes the short skirts sticking to your body with heels can never be comfortable! Path breaking indeed ! Way to go .. Akasa" Another user commented, “Wonderful change."

In response to the viral LinkedIn post, the airline replied, “Thank you so much, Diksha! One of our core values is comfort. We believe that providing outstanding service requires a high level of comfort. We look forward to welcoming you on board soon."

Last year, Akasa Air unveiled its new cabin crew uniform, which not only boasts a comfortable and smart design but is also made from eco-friendly recycled polyester fabric crafted from PET bottle plastic salvaged from marine waste.

#AkasaCrewLook | Comfortable, Eco-Friendly & Fun.Presenting the all-new Akasa Air crew uniforms designed to keep our organisation’s core value of putting the comfort of our employees and the environment first. Read More: https://t.co/aAmFbywJIa pic.twitter.com/T9jmztMNb7— Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) July 4, 2022

This is not the first time that an airline has prioritised comfort for its crew. Ukrainian carrier SkyUp Airlines had also ended the use of high heels and pencil skirts for flight attendants after receiving feedback from staff members. Meanwhile, two carriers launched during the pandemic, Iceland’s Play and Italy’s ITA, have introduced uniforms featuring sweaters and pants for both men and women, normalising comfortable clothing for the airline staff.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here