Ranch-flavoured salad or sandwiches is a favourite of many people. But one company took people’s love for savoury dressing too far with its new product. Ice cream brand Van Leeuwen has launched a limited-edition ranch-flavoured ice cream in collaboration with sauce brand Hidden Valley. The product, which was launched on the occasion of National Ranch Day, March 10, has left internet users disgusted.

In its post, Van Leeuwen said that the product will be available in select stores starting from March 20. “Cat’s out of the bag (or the ranch is out of the bottle). In honour of National Ranch Day, we give you Van Leeuwen Ice Cream x Hidden Valley Ranch Ice Cream. You are going to need to make some freezer space for this one,” the caption read.

In a press release, Van Leeuwen stated that the ice cream combines “the savoury flavours of the ranch, including buttermilk, flavorful herbs” with a touch of sweetness, creating a product that pairs perfectly with salty snacks.

However, people seemed unconvinced about the new flavour. “I love you guys but there comes a time to draw the line,” one user wrote.

Another person commented, “This one is strictly going to the ice cream graveyard”.

A few quipped that they initially thought of the post as an April Fool’s Day joke. “Is it April Fool’s already?” one individual remarked.

One user even found the combination “borderline satanic”, while another described it as “a crime against humanity.”

“One question: Why? Follow up question: Why……do I want to try it?!?” a comment read.

This is not the first time that a bizarre ice cream flavour has left the Internet shocked. Recently, a video of cotton candy ice cream went viral, leaving people aghast.

The clip sparked mixed reactions, with many questioning how the item could even be classified as ice cream.

Another weird ice cream flavour came to light in Germany, where an eatery in Rottenburg makes the dessert with crickets.

