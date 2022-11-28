'No Parties or Male Friends': Bengaluru Woman Looking for Flat Shares Ordeal on Twitter

People looking to rent flats in any Indian city often come across the issue of homeowners giving preference to married couples. This practice, often targeted towards single women more than other demographics, is looked upon as regressive on the part of homeowners who display a mistrust of people who are not married, designating them as people somehow incapable of being “responsible". A woman looking to rent a house in Bengaluru has shared her ordeal on Twitter where it has sparked outrage.

“Every broker asks me if I’m married because married people live boring lives and so they deserve a house. From tomorrow, I will be masquerading as a married woman looking for a house in Bangalore. My husband will be a ghost. He will ensure there are no parties or male friends," wrote Ruchita, the Twitter user.

She shared a screengrab of her texts with a real estate broker whom she asked if the owner was willing to rent the house to two women. The broker asked her if she would be partying at the flat. Ruchita said she did not like the house in question and asked to be shown a different one. The broker then informed her that he could show her another flat in Richmond Town but that “parties and male friends" would not be allowed.

“Sir we don’t want landlords who are so controlling. It’s okay," Ruchita replied. “Owners will not give house on rent to bachelors who might have sex, but will happily give it to a married couple who definitely will have sex," one Twitter user quipped.

Every broker asks me if I’m married because married people live boring lives and so they deserve a house. From tomorrow, I will be masquerading as a married woman looking for a house in Bangalore. My husband will be a ghost. He will ensure there are no parties or male friends. pic.twitter.com/sdCKW8Jips— Ruchita (@roocheetah) November 27, 2022

This is a great idea and the only way I will get a house. Thank you!— Ruchita (@roocheetah) November 27, 2022

Owners will not give house on rent to bachelors who might have sex, but will happily give it to a married couple who definitely will have sex.— Sahil Jain (@sahilariousss) November 27, 2022

gatekept societies would've been more accurate— witch (@omgthatwitch) November 28, 2022

21st century & India still fears #singlewomen. Mumbai ain't no less a misogynist horror for single women searching for roof. Singles are charged more rent than a family. Logic? Why shadishuda fear SW? Their internal trust issues or jealousy cuz SW pays her own bills? 😉 https://t.co/O5zJDXKrWa — Leftist Socialist Atheist Minimalist (@Taltos2020) November 27, 2022

At a time when many young people are working outside of their hometowns, this attitude presents a cause for concern.

