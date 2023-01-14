'No to No to' Drinking While Driving: Jaipur Police's Advisory Has a 'RRR' Twist

SS Rajamouli’s RRR created history by winning the Golden Globes Award. The film’s Naatu Naatu track bagged the award in the best Original Song Category. While the RRR team was overjoyed, this special victory was celebrated by the entire country. Many brands and social media pages came up with topical taglines and memes celebrating the historic achievement. Joining the Naatu Naatu trend, Jaipur Police shared an interesting post to create awareness about road safety practices.

Jaipur Police took a creative way to advise the citizens against drunk driving. The police department’s Twitter account shared a still of Jr NTR and Ram Charan dancing to Naatu Naatu. Giving the Naatu Naatu lyrics a twist, the police changed in to “Say NoTo NoTo NoTo NoTo Drinking while Driving.”

“Raising a glass to RRR’s Golden Globe win but let’s make sure it’s not in our car. Drinking and driving is a serious crime and can have tragic consequences. Celebrate responsibly and make smart choices,” read the caption of the post

Check out the post here-

Raising a glass to RRR's Golden Globe win, but let's make sure it's not in our car.🙌🏻Drinking and driving is a serious crime and can have tragic consequences. Celebrate responsibly and make smart choices.💫 pic.twitter.com/fm8Wags2nt — Jaipur Police (@jaipur_police) January 12, 2023

The post has garnered more than 29k views and a flood of reactions from social media users lauding the creativity. “Very nice try and very creative, Jaipur Police”, wrote a user.

Very nice try and very creative@jaipur_police— Sofina khan (@rosejo78824849) January 13, 2023

Another user shared, “Yeh sahi tha guru” and added laughing emojis.

Yeh sahi tha guru😂😂— Ak Vaishnav (@AkVais) January 13, 2023

Previously, the Uttar Pradesh Police broke down the three Rs of the movie RRR in a unique way and creatively spread awareness by adding the text ‘Respect the Red light on the Road’, on the poster of the movie. “The nominations for Golden Glob(al) rules of RoadSafety; Naatu kabhi red light skip kare, Naatu kabhi tripling kare, Naatu kabhi drunken driving kare Naatu kabhi traffic rules tode. Congratulating the makers of RRR for winning the Best Original Song award at Golden Globes 2023,” UP Police wrote.

The nominations for Golden Glob(al) rules of #RoadSafety ; #Naatu,Kabhi red light skip kare#Naatu,Kabhi tripling kare#Naatu,Kabhi drunken driving kare#Naatu,Kabhi traffic rules todeCongratulating the makers of #RRR for winning the Best Original Song award #GoldenGlobes2023 pic.twitter.com/y5vZhT0WMK — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) January 11, 2023

RRR’s highly energetic foot-tapping Telugu hit Naatu Naatu beat Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Lady Gaga, to win the Golden Globes in the category of Best Original Song. It is also shortlisted in the same category for the 95th Academy Awards. The song features Jr NTR and Ram Charan celebrating dance and friendship. The movie is directed by SS Rajamouli. Naatu Naatu song is composed by legendary music director MM Keeravani and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

