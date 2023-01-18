'No Touching': Donald Trump's Response to a High-five Has Internet in Splits

It has been over two years since Donald Trump left the White House. However, the 45th President of the United States continues to trend on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. A hilarious video of Trump has now gone viral on Twitter. The video is from Trump’s Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago. In the clip, Trump can be seen posing alongside some of his supporters on his club’s golf course. Going by the video, when one of the supporters tries to give him a high-five, Trump responds by giving him an air high-five. Moreover, one member of Trump’s security detail firmly tells the supporter that he is not supposed to touch the former president. The video has been shared by Twitter user Ron Filipkowski and has gone viral with over one million views on the microblogging site.

Twitter users have dropped interesting comments under the tweet. One user wrote, “He loves his supporters!!! Gosh!”

Another user tweeted, “Air high fives? That’s a new one. Also, I wonder if these guys are the winners of the digital trading card sweepstakes and this is the prize.”

Donald Trump has long been described as a germaphobe. He famously avoids microbes, particularly those transmitted via touch. In fact, such is his obsession with avoiding microbes that he was once seen eating pizza with a fork.

Trump is a self-described germaphobe and he made this revelation during a press conference in 2017.

“I’m also very much of a germaphobe, by the way, believe me,” Trump was quoted as saying in a presser held on January 11, 2017. Some reports even suggest that Trump is known to glare at aides who sneeze in his vicinity or try to shake hands with him after coughing. Before becoming president, Trump once wrote that the practice of shaking hands was “barbaric.” However, shaking hands is one of the most important parts of retail politics.

Donald Trump announced his third presidential bid on November 24. The 76-year-old billionaire is widely considered as the frontrunner to become the nominee of the Republican Party. Florida governor Ron DeSantis will likely challenge Trump for the 2024 GOP nomination.

