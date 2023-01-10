No Trousers Tube Ride: London Passengers Ditch Pants For Bizarre Tradition

London commuters enjoy “no pants subway ride"

It was a normal day for commuters in London, just that many boarded the train wearing only underpants on Sunday, January 8. You may ask why? Well, it was ‘No Trousers Tube Ride Day’ and following the same many passengers were seen travelling in the capital’s Tube without trousers leaving co-commuters baffled and confused. This was the first time after the COVID-19 pandemic that enthusiasts were able to participate in the event. The inaugural trouserless tube ride began on the Elizabeth Line and reportedly there was no formal membership that one needed to join other enthusiasts.

Getting involved only meant enjoying the Tube ride with no trousers on. Ivan Markovic, the founder of The Stiff Upper Lip Society, who was also the organizer of the event, told MyLondon that the motto of ‘No Trousers Tube Ride Day’ is only to make people laugh. He said, “There is no agenda for the event apart from a desire to make others laugh and smile.” The organizer also clarified that they’re not raising money or awareness, “We’re not raising money, we’re not raising awareness, we’re just creating a moment.” He explained the philosophy is only to create a scene to garner smiles and positive reactions. The organizer believes if the day becomes affiliated with a charity or raising money, then people might have reasons to object to the event.

Several photos of people who participated in the event have gone viral on the internet. Stills show partially naked civilians boarding London Tube stations, taking escalators, and using ticket machines.

People riding the tube as they take part in the 12th annual No Trousers Tube Ride in London. pic.twitter.com/qsVFrANt48— Aaron Chown (@aaronchown) January 8, 2023

The viral photos have made a section of the internet laugh, but many also did not appear to be impressed. A user joked that it was a “Good day to work from home.”

Good day to work from home— Middle age middle class (@class_age) January 9, 2023

Another mocked the London Tube stations, “I am more surprised to see the trains running than seeing half-naked travelers on the tube.”

Am more surprised to see the trains running then seeing half naked travellers on the tube 😲— POUND ON GROUND ♿→ (@fredjallen) January 8, 2023

One more joined, “How very, very unattractive.”

How very, very unattractive— Chris Green (@ChrisGr97349115) January 8, 2023

Several also ended up asking ‘What’s the point?’ of the event. Seemingly, the idea comes from New York, wherein people began boarding subways without trousers to mark ‘No Pants Subway Ride’ back in 2002.

