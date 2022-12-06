Noah's Ark 2.0? Elon Musk Imagines Mars-Bound Starship Saving Earth's Creatures

Elon Musk has now given his Mars colonisation plans some kind of Biblical significance. He likened SpaceX’s Red Planet-bound rocket Starship to Noah’s Ark, implying that it would save Earth’s beings from a metaphorical drowning planet and transport them to Mars. He shared a 1968 image called ‘Space Ark’ by Japanese artist Shigeru Komatsuzaki, where pairs of animals are seen boarding a rocket called ‘Ark of Space’ ala Noah’s Ark.

“Starship takes beings of Earth to Mars," the new Twitter boss wrote in the caption. Many people, however, had doubts regarding the human beings who seem to be held back at gunpoint from the saviour ship in the image.

Starship’s orbital flight test is unlikely to happen before 2023, reported Independent. Starship would initially aim to transport people and cargo to the Moon and once a Moon base has been constructed, it would aim to jet off to Mars.

Imagine being an elephant whose ass got dumped on Mars, trying to process the situation in your big elephant-sized space suit. https://t.co/FsmrFJoWiY— Checkless Starfish Who Can Change His Name (@IRHotTakes) December 5, 2022

Why are the humans being held back at gun point https://t.co/OASxs79dB3— Michael Ballaban (@Ballaban) December 5, 2022

“Days without Twitter’s owner acting like a sick weirdo” calendar back to 0 https://t.co/EI6pdNo7YY— L O L G O P (@LOLGOP) December 5, 2022

Now that we've hunted nearly everything on Earth, caught nearly all of the fish in the ocean, and made the air unbreathable, @ElonMusk has just one goal in mind — Do the same thing to Mars. It's sickening and I won't stand for it. #BanSpaceX https://t.co/yfHvWqZfFW— Maxine Waters (Unaffiliated Parody) (@MaxineVVaters) December 5, 2022

The dudes with guns keeping the masses at bay as the floodwaters rush in just outside the frame. How 'bout them? https://t.co/fjue89QKeX— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) December 5, 2022

Meanwhile, Musk’s Neuralink, that would purportedly allow people to communicate directly with a computer through their thoughts, using a device implanted in their brains, is also getting ready for human transplant.

“We’ve submitted I think most of our paperwork to the FDA (US Food and Drug Administration) and we think probably in about six months we should be able to have our first Neuralink in a human," Musk said earlier this month.

He added, “We’ve been working hard to be ready for our first human (implant), and obviously we want to be extremely careful and certain that it will work well before putting a device in a human."

