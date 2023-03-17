Noida Man Damages Vehicles With Acid As Revenge After Being Fired From Washing Job

A man in Noida who worked as a car cleaner in a group housing society has been accused of damaging around twelve vehicles with acid in an act of revenge after being fired from his job. According to police reports, the incident occurred on March 15 at the Maxblis White House society in Sector 75, which is under the jurisdiction of Sector 113 police station.

The accused, identified as Ramraj, was a car cleaner in the society. Some residents who had previously availed his services were dissatisfied with the quality of his work and decided to relieve him of his duties. However, on the day of the incident, he returned to the society and poured acid on around twelve cars, causing significant damage.

The car owners were alerted to the incident through CCTV footage, revealing Ramraj as the culprit. However, he had already fled the society by the time they found out. Subsequently, the society’s security officer managed to track him down and bring him back, and the apartment owners’ association lodged a police complaint.

During questioning, Ramraj claimed that someone had handed him the acid, but he was unable to explain the situation coherently and made vague, inconsistent statements.

Following a complaint by the car owners, an FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code Section 427 (mischief), and Ramraj, who is believed to be around 25 years old and had worked in the society since 2016, was arrested.

He was later produced in a local court, which ordered him to be sent to jail.

