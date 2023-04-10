Normal Is Boring? This Man Uses Escalator For A Spinning Ride

Escalators have become a major part of the daily commute. They give people a few seconds of relief and rest as one does not have to struggle to climb floors. But who ever thought that escalators can also be an adult playground? Well, this man certainly thinks so. In a clip that’s doing the rounds on Twitter, he is seen spinning on the railings of the escalator. The railings of the upward-going escalator and the ones going downwards caused the man to rotate anti-clockwise. The man leisurely spinning on the railings triggers laughs from the bystanders. The 15-second clip is being reposted by multiple accounts is cracking up internet users.

The social media users who stumbled upon this video had a field day in the comments section. One of the funny comments read, “Just going for a spin.” Someone had a sarcastic comment in-store that went “They should tie up the physics teachers and not allow them in public without assistance.” Another reaction to it was, “He had lots of practice as a teenager.” A social media user was reminded of CCTV officials who wrote, “I bet the people watching on the security cameras were like I’ve got to try that one day.” A funny warning tweet read, “Don’t try this at home.”

Escalators have not just become a fun place for adults but also a major prop for action-movie makers. Recently, a BTS video from Keanu Reeves’ actioner, John Wick 4, created a stir on the internet. The clip shows a couple of actors and stunts-people making use of the escalator for a high-octane scene. In this dangerous escalator stunt, a stuntman stumbles down from a moving escalator while being chased by a few people trying to kill him. The sensational clip of 25 seconds was shared by a Twitter user and garnered around a whopping 20 million views. The caption read, “Shoutout to this stunt guy from John Wick 4 in particular.”

Although escalators are easily accessible, playing around it can be dangerous and cause life threatening implications.

