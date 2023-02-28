CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Viral News LIVECRED CEOChatGPTAI ArtistBulletproof Car
Home » BUZZ » Northern Lights Glow Across UK Skies Two Nights in a Row, Stargazers Share Stunning Photos
2-MIN READ

Northern Lights Glow Across UK Skies Two Nights in a Row, Stargazers Share Stunning Photos

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: February 28, 2023, 14:45 IST

UK

Northern Lights were visible across UK skies for two nights. (Credits: Twitter/@Bollieforme; @KerrieDoodles)

Northern Lights were visible across UK skies for two nights. (Credits: Twitter/@Bollieforme; @KerrieDoodles)

Northern Lights glowed across UK skies for two nights in a row. Check out viral photos.

Northern Lights appeared in all their surreal glory in skies across the UK on Sunday night and made a reappearance on Monday night as well. The Met Office shared some stunning photographs taken by the public across North Uist, North Wales, Cambridgeshire and Shropshire. A coronal hole high speed stream arrived last evening. Combined with a fast coronal mass ejection, it led to the Aurora.

For those living in the UK who had missed the sightings the first time around, there was no woe. The Met Office said in another tweet that there was a chance that the magical Northern Lights might appear one more time the next night. Sure enough, there were Aurora sightings again on Monday night.

RELATED STORIES

Stargazers have indeed captured some surreal moments. Check out some of the photos shared on social media here:

A sight for sore eyes if there ever was one!

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. northern lights
first published:February 28, 2023, 14:45 IST
last updated:February 28, 2023, 14:45 IST
Read More