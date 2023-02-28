Northern Lights appeared in all their surreal glory in skies across the UK on Sunday night and made a reappearance on Monday night as well. The Met Office shared some stunning photographs taken by the public across North Uist, North Wales, Cambridgeshire and Shropshire. A coronal hole high speed stream arrived last evening. Combined with a fast coronal mass ejection, it led to the Aurora.

For those living in the UK who had missed the sightings the first time around, there was no woe. The Met Office said in another tweet that there was a chance that the magical Northern Lights might appear one more time the next night. Sure enough, there were Aurora sightings again on Monday night.

A coronal hole high speed stream arrived this evening combined with a rather fast coronal mass ejection leading to #Aurora sightings across the UK@MadMike123 in North Uist@Jon9tea in North Wales@paulhaworth in Cambridgeshire@alex_murison in Shropshire pic.twitter.com/8JhqxPbcFK— Met Office (@metoffice) February 26, 2023

Did you see the Northern Lights last night? Share any photos you took using #LoveUKWeather to be in with a chance of featuring later There's another chance to see the #Aurora tonight https://t.co/l3mE3kxZ4Y — Met Office (@metoffice) February 27, 2023

Stargazers have indeed captured some surreal moments. Check out some of the photos shared on social media here:

If you’d have told me yesterday morning that by 9pm I’d be stood in a random field photographing the Aurora Borealis I would not have believed you - but you’d have been right. The Northern Lights, seen from the Devon-Dorset border, 27th February 2023. pic.twitter.com/kshlKONCjB — Kerrie Ann Gardner (@KerrieDoodles) February 28, 2023

Big thanks to the @easyJet pilot of EZY1806 from Reykjavik to Manchester who did a 360 fly by mid flight to make sure all passengers could see the incredible Northern Lights pic.twitter.com/A4CHi9Hqgo— Adam Groves (@APTGroves) February 27, 2023

For the second night in a row, Crowborough, East Sussex is blessed with the most astonishing views of the #NorthernLights.Nature’s majesty never fails to amaze me. pic.twitter.com/nk7DB1WX4f — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) February 27, 2023

Just unbelievable. The camera sucked in SO much light last night… impossible not to make these look photoshopped, but hey, we do live on a spherical Eden hurtling through an infinite cosmos, so…#Aurora #AuroraBorealis #NorthernLights #Hebrides pic.twitter.com/69IWpwva5W— Hannah Close (@itshannahlclose) February 27, 2023

A sight for sore eyes if there ever was one!

