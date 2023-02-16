From choreographing for BTS to grooving over Bollywood songs, the Norwegian dance group, Quick Style, has become quite popular on the Internet. The dance troupe became an overnight sensation in India after they grooved to Badshah’s Kala Chashma from the movie Baar Baar Dekho. Now, the group has once again wowed the internet with their stunning dance moves over Malaika Arora’s hit track Chaiyya Chaiyya from the film Bombay. “We’re back,” the dance group wrote while sharing the video of the same on Instagram.

The clip opens with the boys standing one behind the other and dancing to the chorus of the much-acclaimed song. They all can be seen dressed in suits and wearing sunglasses as they perform their act. The video ends with each one of them getting closer to the camera and performing a different move and soon moving away. It appears as if they are standing on top of something and dancing.

The video has garnered over two million views as of now. Some of the users are stunned upon seeing their dance moves, while some said that they could do better. One of the users wrote, “Come on you could better with Chaiyya Chaiyya - go crazy”. Another user said, “Ok but where is Malaika then?” One more user wrote, “Guys could have been better ! Cmon ! Need revamp of this video again!"

Previously, the group flaunted their dance moves on Ayushmann Khurrana’s track Jehda Nasha from his film An Action Hero. “What is your Nasha?" the Norwegian dance group captioned the video on Instagram. The clip began with one of the dancers demonstrating some of his cool dance moves. As the video progressed, others joined him one by one in their own amusing way. The group then danced in their signature style until the end. Watch the video below:

Prior to that, Anil Kapoor met the Norwegian dance crew and collaborated with them to recreate his iconic song. The group, in the video, can be seen looking at one of the dancers, portraying as a woman, as he crosses them. The camera then pans towards the actor, who instructs the dance troupe to turn around. Anil Kapoor then starts moving in the opposite direction of the dancer, with the rest of them following him. The video ends with the dancer portraying a woman, moving in the same direction as the boys. The song Ek Ladki Ko Dekha, from the film 1942: A Love Story is added to the video.

The video garnered over 1.7 million views ever since it was shared online.

