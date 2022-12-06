Norwegian Diplomat Shares Video of How Traditional Noodles in China’s Shaanxi Are Made

Food debates are always interesting to follow. Wondering where your favourite delicacy originated from is fun to find. One such hot food debate is on the invention of noodles. Historians are discussing whether Italians invented noodles and brought them to China or whether was it the other way around. In a clip shared by Norwegian diplomat and former politician, Erik Solheim, the internet witnessed how traditional noodles in Shaanxi are made. These originated during the Tang Dynasty and look absolutely scrumptious. With all the preparations that are required for its making, the final product ought to taste as wonderful as it looks. Check out the clip here:taste as wonderful as it looks. Check out the clip here:

Social media users took part in the debate and mentioned they had never heard of Italy bringing noodles to China. One user mentioned that in the Tang Dynasty, there was a lot of communication between food and Central Asia. Which is why food was influenced by one another. “Not sure if there is any historian arguing that Italians brought noodles to China. The debate seems to be usually about whether noodles went from China to Italy, or Italians had it on their own or from other Mediterranean countries,” wrote one Twitter user.

Another tweet read, “Take note that the Chinese don’t only have wheat noodles. They also have rice noodles, luosifen noodles, egg noodles, etc. There’s also an ancient relic found in one of the tombs which has an ancient noodle. It was being exhibited in a Chinese museum.”

“I am pretty certain that it was the other way round or independent,” a third user wrote.

In the Journal of Ethnic Food, a study published mentioned Chinese noodles originated in the Han dynasty, that lasted from 206 B.C. to 220 A.D. It mentioned that noodles are also a reflection of the cultural traditions and customs of China. The noodles in China can be classified into thousands of varieties according to their shape, seasoning gravy, cooking craft, and etc.

