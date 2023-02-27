People around the world are acknowledging that it has been a year since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Now a certain 73-year-old from Norway is showing his support for his neighboring country, Ukraine, in quite a loud manner, literally. This man found an apartment block where Russian diplomats lived in Oslo and brought with him an old foghorn. Blasting the sound in the middle of the night, he stayed outside their windows, wearing a shirt that reads “Wake a Russian.” This foghorn sounded pretty similar to air raid sirens. Turns out, he came fully prepared to make sure he did not cause disruption for the neighbors. The user who shared this clip also shared in one of the responses that Kjetil had let the people around the area know what was going to happen. A snap of the letter he had apparently shared was posted and it seems he had the full support of the neighbors.

The user also shared in a series of tweets that Kjetil said, “Children of Ukraine are still forced to wake up to air raids through a whole year after the full-scale invasion.” He is “not worried about getting arrested, but rather that people will start to forget about the war.”

Several people on the internet called him a legend and were impressed by how he decided to make his support known. They remarked that this was a “Fantastic idea” and that Kjetil had earned their respect. A Twitter user wrote, “He is wonderful But I am totally surprised that Muscovite “diplomats” are still allowed in Oslo?!”

“This is cool Kjetil, wake up the Russians!” read another tweet.

Another user wrote, “I would love to meet him and give him a big hug.”

Meanwhile, Russia is continuing to shell the Kherson airfield. The target of these attacks is a deserted road alongside homes near the Dnipro river in Kherson. Most homes are marked by shelling from the Russians just across the river. Russia has continued to hit this side of Ukraine with shelling, rocket attacks, and bullet marks from snipers across the road. The only thing that is not used is missiles because those are not needed for firing at such close range. The snaky road is only what is left of it.

