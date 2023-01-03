Not a Cricket Match: Over 30,000 Gather in Pakistan Stadium for Police Recruitment Test

When you think of a stadium filled with thousands of people, you would visualise a big concert or a sporting event taking place. However, in Pakistan, a stadium was put to a different use. In a video making rounds on social media, we were shown a stadium filled with 30,000 people who gathered there for something as serious as a recruitment exam for the Islamabad Police force. The stadium turned into an exam venue where thousands of candidates sat on the ground to appear for a written test. This clip has surfaced amidst the financial crisis and increasing unemployment in the country.

Thousands of people can be seen sitting all around the stadium with pens and notepads to give the exam which will eventually recruit only 1,167 people for the vacant positions. Not just the stands but the ground was also being used to seat the candidates.

The clip was posted online by Al Jazeera on their Instagram handle with a caption explaining the situation.

The video in less than 24 hours of being posted online has been viewed close to a million times. Several users empathised with the condition of Pakistan’s economy in the comments section. One user wrote, “very sad this situation for Pakistani people. One user pointed out, “Good to know police forces are similar around the world.”

Another user commented, “I’m sure some are there just to watch, not as applicants.”

“The tragedy is that test won’t even matter in the process of selection,” read another comment.

The Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), according to news agency ANI, revealed that more than 31% of Pakistan’s youth are currently unemployed. Of this number, 51% are females, while 16% are males, and many of them have professional degrees.

The report which came out earlier in March 2022, had predicted fiscal imbalance to rise to 8.2 per cent of the country’s GDP.

