Not A Lizard But A 7-Foot Crocodile Found In Agra Building’s Toilet

Just the thought of encountering any type of animal in the restroom is a nightmare in itself. Now imagine the fear that surrounded a village in Agra after its people found a 7-foot-long crocodile in the toilet of a building. This happened in the Nagla Pasi village of Uttar Pradesh’s Firozpur district. On Sunday morning, villagers were shocked and scared after they found this 7-foot-long crocodile in the building’s toilet and immediately informed the owner, who then called the forest department for help. The forest department then informed the wildlife SOS to seek help in this rescue operation. A team of at least four members from the NGO reached the spot with all the necessary equipment. After a long and exhausting operation, the rescue crew successfully took out the crocodile from the washroom carefully using a trap cage.

The wildlife SOS rescued the giant crocodile for around 2 hours and released it into the wild again. After interrogating people, it was learned that the crocodile must have sneaked inside from a nearby pond. After rescuing, the wildlife SOS team eventually released the crocodile in abody.

This is the second sighting of a crocodile in Firozabad within a month.

Range Forest Officer, Surendra Kumar Saswat, from Jasrana was quoted as saying by news agency IANS, “As soon as we got the building owner’s call, our crew headed over there right away. We also let Wildlife SOS know that they did an excellent job saving the animal. We freed the crocodile in abody after the rescue."

Senior Wildlife Biologist and Director of Conservation Projects, Baiju Raj M.V also issued a statement: “This is the second time in a month that a crocodile has been rescued from this area. Crocodiles occasionally stray from the lower Ganga canal and enter the land because it is close by. Yet, the villagers deserve the most praise for doing the right action by alerting the authorities,” he said, reported IANS.

In March, another seven-foot-long crocodile was spotted in the Nagla Amaan village of the Firozabad district. It was released into the wild after a four-hour-long rescue mission.

