Not All Heroes Wear Capes And This Super Cool Dad Proves Us Right

A heartwarming father-daughter moment has captured our attention on social media. The video, which has been widely shared on Instagram, shows a father asking her daughter to join the gig. The supportive attitude of the father has been widely appreciated by social media users, who see it as a classic act of parenting. The clip was shared by a user named Sadhana, in which she and her partner Pranav Hegde were recording a reel and suddenly a man approached them, asking if his daughter could join them. The girl seemed hesitant at first, but the father’s encouragement gave her confidence.

Recalling a touching moment, Sadhana shared a quote that says, “As kids grow they may forget what you said, but they will never forget what you made them feel.” She also expressed her admiration for the girl in the video, who exuded a lot of positive energy. Eventually, she and her dance partner ended up dancing with the kids, while their father was very happy and kept cheering for them.

“I get the point of making hell lot of money, living an expensive life but sometimes it’s about enjoying the little things,” she added.

Not just the content creators, the video was loved by their followers and it has garnered over a million views and is still counting.

Several users commented on the heartwarming clip and one user praised the father, “Hey (the dad in the reel), if you are reading this then just know, you are truly amazing. This is what every child wants from their parents - no comparison and most importantly a little push.”

Another became emotional and commented on the father’s wise words, “‘There is nothing called best,’ and ‘Do whatever you know,’ BRB crying.”

The clip has received a lot of positivity and appreciation from viewers.

“With so many people hating content creators who want to shoot in public places and enjoy, he really understood that his kids can also enjoy. Rather than making faces or passing comments he not only encouraged his kids but also these content creators,” read a comment.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here