An old tweet of apology by the OTT giant Netflix has once again begun creating a stir online. The online post was the company’s move to reassure subscribers that they will try their best to avoid cancelling shows, thereby averting leaving viewers on a cliffhanger. At the time, Netflix ended up receiving severe backlash for disappointing its subscriber base. Now, years later internet sleuths believe that there has been no change in the policy of the streaming site.

As a result recently many went on to dig out the old tweet from Netflix and did not waste any time to call them out once again. Take look at the unearthed post here:

We don’t like leaving a story unfinished. We learned a lot from Sense and we’re going to try not to do this in the future.— Netflix (@netflix) June 14, 2017

Fresh responses on the post include a section highlighting the names of the shows canceled by the streaming site, while another claims that they haven’t learned a lesson yet. A user asked, “Then why do you leave The OA unfinished?”

Then why do you leave The OA unfinished🙄?— Golineh Atai (@GolinehAtai) October 3, 2019

Another mocked their statement, “We don’t like leaving a story unfinished, yet you got rid of Inside Job which had an extremely big cliffhanger.”

"We don't like leaving a story unfinished", yet you got rid of Inside Job which had an extremely big cliffhanger.— Doodle Bug (@EdXLover1) January 15, 2023

A Twitterati highlighted a big list of disappointed, “Santa Clarita Diet, I Am Not Okay With This, Inside Job, Dead End Paranormal Park, Warrior Nun, Glow, Raising Dion, The Midnight Gospel, Friends from College, Partner Track, The Midnight Club, The Hollow; the list of stories y’all left unfinished could go on forever.”

Santa Clarita Diet, I Am Not Okay With This, Inside Job, Dead End Paranormal Park, Warrior Nun, Glow, Raising Dion, The Midnight Gospel, Friends from College, Partner Track, The Midnight Club, The Hollow; the list of stories y’all left unfinished could go on forever— Anime Nougat (@AnimeNougat) January 16, 2023

“Yet you continue cancelling series like Inside Job, Warrior Nun, or Midnight Gospel to say some,” joined another. Many even went on to call Netflix a ‘liar’.

Liar.— Juanma Rios (@JuanmaRiosMusic) January 15, 2023

Yet you continue canceling series like Inside Job, Warrior Nun or Midnight Gospel to say some.— TitoRigs@mastodon.social (@ElTitoRigs) January 15, 2023

Meanwhile, a user advised Netflix subscribers to avoid getting attached to the shows featuring on the OTT platform, “I’m still sour about Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency. I will never forgive you for that one. Broke my heart, you did. Don’t get attached to any of your shows anymore in fear of being hurt like that day.”

im still sour about Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency. i will never forgive you for that one. broke my heart, you did. Dont get attached to any of your shows anymore in fear of being hurt like that day— Aaa's rotten husk (@Aaawhyme) January 17, 2023

Why Netflix had to reassure its audience?

Back in 2017, the streaming giant ended up cancelling the sci-fi drama Sense8, after the second season ended with a strong element of surprise. This irked many and the result ended in Netflix facing a severe backlash online. Such was the criticism, that they ended up creating a two-and-a-half-hour-long series finale for the show. At the time, the company tweeted, “‘We don’t like leaving a story unfinished. We learned a lot from Sense and we’re going to try not to do this in the future.” Besides Sense8, 1899, The Midnight Club, and Warrior Nun were among the many fan-favourite shows that were shelved.

