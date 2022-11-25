Not Just Bees, This Species Of Ants Also Produces Honey; Know More

The various abilities possessed by animals, insects and plants never fail to amaze us. A lot of insects and animals produce things that we consume in our everyday lives. One such edible is honey. Known to be one of the healthiest sweeteners, it is no secret that honey is produced by multiple species of bees. But, did you know that bees are not the only insects to produce honey? A species of ants called the honeypot ants also produce honey.

According to Atlas Obscura, honeypot ants carry their community’s emergency food supply on their backs. They are fed nectar by workers until their bellies expand with golden, sugary liquid. When the community is low on food, they rely on their honeypot neighbours to feed them. Scientifically named Camponotus Inflatus, the honeypot ants also live in colonies similar to bees.

In some cases, honeypots grow so much in size that it becomes difficult for them to even move from one place to another. This causes the ants to just hang in one place. Since honeypots are a great source of food, they become a valuable resource in their surroundings, making them prey to other colonies who attack them to steal their food.

Australians have incorporated honeypots into their diet and use them as sweeteners. But honeypots aren’t only found in Australia. They are also found in deserts and other parched places around the world such as the Southwest United States and Mexico. To find honeypots, one needs to find their ant hills, dig into them, remove a small number of honeypots, and simply pop one into their mouth.

Natural historian David Attenborough even made a documentary on honeypot ants in 1990 named Trials Of Life. According to those who have tasted honeypot’s honey, it is slightly thinner and astringent as compared to the honey produced by bees.

