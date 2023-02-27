Not Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor Was the 'Real Star' in 'Jab We Met' and Twitter Agrees

‘Jab We Met’ is one of the most celebrated movies of Bollywood. It makes fans walk down the memory lane and recall the ‘Sikhdi of Bhatinda’, Geet who made ‘One woman man,’ Aditya, fall for her. However, it wasn’t just Aditya Kashyap who found solace in Geet but every other Indian woman/girl who could feel her energy that made her character so relatable yet so quintessential. Kareena’s role gave life to the movie and was loved by many. However, a recent tweet which is now going viral states the opposite.

Twitter user Neerja took to the micro blogging app and wrote, “My hot take for today is that Shahid is the real star of Jab We Met, not Kareena. He had the more complicated, subtle role." Many seem to agree with this perspective as people say that nuance characters are the hard ones to play.

My hot take for today is that Shahid is the real star of Jab We Met, not Kareena. He had the more complicated, subtle role— Neerja (@neerjadeodhar) February 26, 2023

The tweet, since uploaded, has garnered over 9K views. “Yup, it’s a common misunderstanding that eccentric characters are hard to play. It’s actually the opposite. Nuance is the tough part of acting," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “glad that someone said this, Shahid Kapoor is one of the most underrated versatile actor." Here are a few reactions:

💯 he kept the energies well within the required range for her character to go loud and wild.— Abhishek Bhalerao (@mumbaiactor_) February 26, 2023

Totes agree, Kareena just had to follow what was written for her.— charukesi (@charukesi) February 26, 2023

people don’t agree with this??????— user thv’s collarbone ✌🏻 (@kabhiinahiin) February 27, 2023

Perfectly reasonable take, ma'am 😂— Aditya (@adi_agarwall) February 26, 2023

Wait, who disagrees with this?— Pistol 5.0 (@payoshnis) February 26, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier, another viral tweet narrated Anurag Kashyap’s version of the film and it has been deemed as ‘close to reality’ by many people. Taking to the bluebird app, user Meha tweeted, “Aditya jumps from the train, Geet dies from drug addiction, Anshuman lives a blissful life! - jab we met by Anurag Kashyap."

Also, a Twitter user, Isha, shed light on the detailing and wrote, “TIL that in Jab We Met, Aditya was sad because he had a dysfunctional family and his true passion was music but he was unable to make space for it in his life. Then he meets GEET, which means MUSIC- what Aditya had been searching for all his life and she brings him joy…” WOAH! How these four words gave ‘Geet’ the power to bring some ‘melody’ to Aditya’s monotonous life is pure magic weaved by, the one and only, Imtiaz Ali!

Read all the Latest Buzz News here