A severe hailstorm hit several places in Telangana on Thursday, March 16. The roads and fields in the state were covered in thick layers of frozen pellets in three districts including Vikarabad, Sangareddy and Mulugu. Multiple videos have surfaced online, leaving social media users to claim that the hailstorm-struck areas can be easily mistaken for a scene shot in Kashmir or the snow-clad Himalayas. Reports claim that the impact of the weather change has severed greater damage to horticulture and crips in the area.

According to a report by Telangana Today, after Marpalle, a village in the Vikarabad district witnessed the showering of heavy hailstorms, it raised concerns among farmers in the area. One of the clips shows massive white hailstones falling from the sky, leading them to cover the ground. Reportedly, the change in weather has taken place during the midst of their harvesting season, which can have an adverse effect on the crops. Though picturesque, the hailstorms have now become a worrisome issue in the area. Take a look at it here:

Another video shared by a commuter displays how the land has been stretched in white hailstones. While sharing the video, the commuter wrote, “For a moment, I mistook it for Kashmir, but it’s actually our very own Vikarabad.”

Viewers from all across the country are now reacting to the natural phenomenon, while some are concerned about climate change, many can’t believe that the footage has emerged from the southern part of the country.

A user wrote, “Whoever witnessed this is lucky.”

Another commented, “Impossible..this is not a Hyderabad clip.”

A concerned user called it the “Effects of climate change”

One more chimed in, “This is totally fake.”

As detailed by the Indian Metrological Department, the hailstorms were also followed by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. Another report by India Times claims that the department has issued several warnings about the weather condition in the state. It is predicted that the onslaught of hailstorms will continue till March 19. They have issued a yellow alert, which means that the civilians have been warned the weather can turn extremely bad in several areas. Besides, hailstorms IMD also predicted a likeliness of heavy rainfall in the state.

