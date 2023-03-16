The historic win of RRR’s Naatu Naatu at the Oscars 2023 was nothing less than a dream come true for Indians. As people in every corner of the world are celebrating SS Rajamouli’s masterpiece, the Naatu Naatu fever doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon. Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s RRR triumphed at the 95th Academy Awards and has surely given a glimpse of Indian cinematic talent to global audiences. While people are still tapping along to MM Keeravaani’s chartbuster, the Internet feels that if the west would pay attention to some other Indian songs, “They would go feral.” And of course, Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic dance number Chaiyya Chaiyya tops the list of music recommendations that have been flooding social media since the Oscars.

It all began with a Twitter user claiming that while she “loved” MM Keeravaani’s Naatu Naatu, she feels that if western people were introduced to Dil Se’s Chaiyya Chaiyya they would go wild. The user wrote, “Love this but I think West would go feral if they heard Chaiyya Chaiyya.” Guess what? The post found a ton of support, with many people agreeing that the brilliance of Indian music possesses the power of making the world go crazy. The tweet went viral, with individuals coming up with their own recommendations from across the Indian music industry.

love this but i think white people would go feral if they heard chhaiyya chhaiyya https://t.co/wfaULTmG1m— blank (@ghamjoon) March 13, 2023

Now it must be noted that Chaiyaa Chaiyaa was written by Gulzar and composed by AR Rahman, who has already bagged two Oscars in 2009 for Best Original Score and Best Original Song for Slumdog Millionaire. While agreeing with the user about Indian music, many claimed that Slumdog Millionaire wasn’t AR Rahman’s best work, hinting at the excellence of Chaiyaa Chaiyaa. One user wrote, “It’s funny because Jai Ho is not the peak of AR Rahman’s excellence but you know.”

It's funny because Jai Ho is NOT the peak of ARR's excellence but y'know— Dhyan ✨ (@aosdatcsriff) March 13, 2023

Another wrote, “I love Naatu Naatu and it totally deserves the recognition, but in my opinion ‘yaar misaal-e os chale, panv ke talke firdaus chale’ is superior.”

I love naatu naatu and it totally deserves the recognition, but imo "yaar misaal-e os chale, panv ke talke firdaus chale" is superior— bee (@okbhoomer) March 13, 2023

Relax Guys people will forget Naatu Naatu after some timeBut chhaiya chhaiya will remain forever fresh and one of the finest song ever produced in Indian cinema— Bollywood FAN (@Shivaansingh_25) March 15, 2023

Kabhi daal daal, kaabhi paath paath mein hawa pe dhundhu uske Nishan— mauth toh sabki aati hain (@peachcatto) March 14, 2023

This was not the end of the discussion as countless desi’s jumped into the discussions with a barrage of song suggestions. A few even pointed out Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…’s Shava Shava.

Yes! Also Shava Shava— Mike Sause (@TheMikeSause) March 13, 2023

However, not all the attention grabbed by the post was positive. Some thought that the user wanted a Hindi track to outshine Naatu Naatu, a Telugu hit. The person justified their stance by saying that it was not a language thing. “I am extremely proud of this win but I’m just saying westerners aren’t introduced to South Asian music in general and if they start listening to it they’ll never go back.”

not you dumbasses fighting amongst yourselves making this a language thing 😭😭😭 i am extremely proud of this win but i’m just saying westerners aren’t introduced to south asian music in general and if they start listening to it they’ll never go back— blank (@ghamjoon) March 13, 2023

Another commented, “Chaiyya Chaiyya is great but we can promote it without letting down Naatu Naatu I think. Thankfully our cinema has a lot of gems, Bollywood or from the South."

Chaiya chaiya is great but we can promote it without letting down naatu naatu i think. Thankfully our cinema has a LOT of gems, bollywood or from the south— Janette | more ia than not (@strongest_decoy) March 14, 2023

So far the tweet has been viewed more than a million times and has garnered over 17,000 likes. In case you are wondering who gave vocals to the evergreen number, Chaiyya Chaiyya was sung by Sukhwinder Singh. Apart from its melody and lyrics, the video created a buzz across the nation as fans witnessed Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora match steps on top of a moving train.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here