A wife has refused to get rid of her beloved pet despite her husband being allergic to dogs. When she couldn’t find a solution to keep both of them under a roof, she decided to give up one of them for adoption. And it wasn’t the dog. A Twitter user who shared the hilarious story revealed that her friend Sonali is in urgent need of a home for her husband, Gaurav. Seemingly, Sonali purchased a two-month-old German Shepherd for Rs 20,000. It was supposed to be a surprise gift for her husband Gaurav.

Unfortunately, the surprise came to bite her back when she learned he is allergic to dogs. “Needs a home urgently. If anyone’s interested, this is Leo - a two-month-old German shepherd. My friend Sonali bought him for Rs. 20,000. She wanted to give a surprise gift to her husband. But she came to know that her husband Gaurav is allergic to dogs,” stated the user. He confirmed that the wife is now looking for a new home for her husband because she has decided to let the dog keep her company.

The user added, “If anyone is interested, Gaurav is 29 years old, drives a bike, can cook, has sharp features, and is reasonably handsome.” Take a look at the post here:

Needs a home urgently. If anyone's interested This is Leo - a two months old German shepherd. My friend Sonali bought him for ₹20000/-. She wanted to give a surprise gift to her husband. But she came to know that her husband Gaurav is alergic to dogs. Sonali is now looking for

The hilarious tale has left many to burst out in laughter. It appears that no one wants to adopt Gaurav. While responding to the story, a user wrote, “We can’t afford to have Gaurav but would love to adopt Leo.”

One more commented, “Kya jamana aa gaya.”

Previously, a mother decided to refuse to give up her dogs to accommodate her husband’s newborn child from an extra-marital affair. The mom explained her story on a Reddit forum, she claimed to share 2 kids with her husband and two French Bulldogs, as per Newsweek. According to the mother, she forgave her husband for the infidelity after counselling and also accepted his newborn baby’s visitation at home. But when the infant turned out to be highly allergic to dogs, his mother requested the couple to get rid of them both.

The woman reportedly refused and advised her husband to do the visitation at a hotel or create an in-build apartment adjacent to the garage at his own expense. Internet users widely backed her decision.

