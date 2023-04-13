CHANGE LANGUAGE
Nothing, Just A Baby Elephant Enjoying Its Rejuvenating Bath

Last Updated: April 13, 2023, 17:41 IST

Delhi, India

Elephant’s bath time bliss. (photo credit : Twitter/@susantananda3)

Elephant’s bath time bliss. (photo credit : Twitter/@susantananda3)

The video has captured the hearts of social media users, with many gushing over the cute baby elephant's bath time and hoping for respite in the heat waves.

A cool, relaxing bath is all we need to feel rejuvenated. Well, turns out humans are not alone in this. A viral video, making rounds on social media again, features a baby elephant enjoying a soothing bath in a tub filled with water. The video shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter has captured the hearts of social media users. In the clip, the adorable elephant can be seen eagerly entering the tub, ready for its bathtime ritual. As soon as it sets foot in the water, the tusker happily submerges itself in the tub, playing around and splashing water. The joyful gestures of the elephant are sure to bring a smile to your face and brighten up your day. Alongside the video, the IFS officer tweeted, “Watching this baby elephant enjoying its bath is so much fun.”

Watch the video here:

The video has been receiving widespread attention on social media, with users gushing over the cute baby elephant’s bath time. Many remarked that it was adorable to see the little creature enjoy itself. Others hoped for the same respite in the ongoing heat waves. A Twitter user wrote, “Animals are adorable.”

“Need this in Kolkata heat wave,” tweeted another user.

Another tweet read, “So lovely to watch… Thank you for sharing Sir…”

Elephants are not just winning the internet with their silly antics. A video of an elephant playing football at the Kateel Shri Durgaparameshwari Temple in Karnataka went viral on social media. The elephant named Girija or Mahalakshmi, who is 31 years old, has been trained by two young men named Fairoz and Atlaf. According to the temple staff, the elephant has been playing cricket and football for more than eight months and usually plays for more than two hours every day. Devotees who visit the temple often take selfies with the elephant. The temple is located in the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, and the elephant has been a part of the temple family since 1994.

This video is just one example of how animals can captivate people’s attention, and it has certainly caught the eye of social media users.

