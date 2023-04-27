Nothing, Just A Beautiful Family Of Elephants Eating Together In Mudumalai National Park

Heartwarming visuals of a beautiful herd of elephants grazing at the Mudumalai National Park have left animal lovers delighted. It was Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu who shared the clip online via Twitter on Thursday, morning. While posting the video, she revealed the visuals were recorded during her latest trip to the animal reserve. She was on her way back to Mysore when the elephant herd caught the officer’s attention. It appears she was traveling through the animal transit zone and made it a point to adhere to the rules by not stopping the vehicle as it not only disturbs the ecology.

In the video, a herd of three elephants can be seen grazing as they move freely inside the forest area. Mudumalai National Park is the same animal reserve that grew famous after the release of the Oscar-winning short film documentary The Elephant Whisperers. It is home to an indigenous tribe that doesn’t only look after elephants but also worships them as holy deities. “On way to Mysuru from Mudumalai sometime back met this beautiful family happily eating together,” the IAS officer captioned the video. Take a look at it here:

Within hours the video managed to amass thousands of views on the micro-blogging site, prompting elated responses from elephant lovers. A user commented, “A family that eats together stays together.”

Another wrote, “Amazing. It’s really beautiful to see the elephants.”

A user claimed to have interpreted the unspoken message delivered through the clip, “One key message from this video. Never stop your vehicle for photos and videos of wild animals during transit from the reserve forest. Thanks for adhering to the rules.”

Meanwhile, another shed light on animal encroachment explaining, “I hope humans don’t encroach upon wildlife habitats. Imagine if someone encroaches on a human being’s property. The same rule is applicable to wildlife as well. There should be stringent laws to book and punish encroaching offenders.”

Mudumalai National Park is located in the Nilgiri mountains of Tamil Nadu. It is home to the Theppakadu Elephant Camp which was established over a century ago.

