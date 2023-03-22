It is a casual day on Instagram with a family of raccoons making their way to pick up their order. Don’t believe us? Wait till you watch this viral video. In a clip shared by Unilad, a group of three raccoons were seen casually walking up to a drive-thru window of a food joint to get some delicious treats. The man in the window serves them the food just like he would to any other customer. And the creatures gladly accept it before scurrying away into the darkness. It looked like just another casual exchange. Or like a totally normal night at this unknown location. Turns out the person recording the clip does not feel that way about the situation. “Oh my god! I can’t believe they are doing this,” said a woman behind the camera. She called the entire situation “so wrong” and sounded displeased with the day things were unfolding in front of her.

“Nothing to see here, just a family going about their business,” read the caption.

Social media users concluded that perhaps the woman was disappointed because of hygiene practices. The man giving out the food to the raccoons was doing so barehanded. And the internet had a divided opinion about the situation. While some believe the woman was right, others were more of the opinion that at least the food was not getting wasted. A user wrote, “Playing Devil’s advocate but it’s wrong because they’re next in line for food, and the dude who’ll be handing it to them is feeding wild animals barehanded.”

“They are cute and this is not wrong; mind ya business and wait in line for your food,” wrote a user.

“We must provide a tribute to the trash pandas to live in a harmonious union,” joked a user.

Raccoons are fascinating nocturnal creatures with bushy ringed tails, and there are seven unique species of these critters out there. The most famous is the North American raccoon (Procyon lotor), found in northern Canada, the United States, and South America. These little guys are easily recognized by the black “mask" around their eyes and tails adorned with 5 to 10 black rings.

But did you know that despite being classified as carnivores, raccoons are actually omnivorous and feast on a variety of delectable treats? These include crayfish, arthropods, rodents, frogs, fruits, and even crops!

Read all the Latest Buzz News here