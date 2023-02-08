Indian Muntjac, also called the barking deer for their distinct cry, are nocturnal and solitary creatures. The deer prefers living in areas with thick vegetation. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan recently spotted an Indian Muntjac during his random trail in the wild. On Wednesday, February 8, the IFS officer narrated the story of his latest adventure on Twitter alongside a stunning photograph of the animal. Accentuated by a green landscape, the Muntjac is seen standing in the middle of a pathway as the camera captures it.

The petite animal is spotted looking in the direction of the photographer for a beautiful still that’s garnered multiple likes on social media. While sharing the picture, the IFS officer wrote, “Oh dear !! An Indian Muntjac giving me a good luck on a random trail. Also called as barking deer.”

Oh dear !! An Indian Muntjac giving me a good luck on a random trail. Also called as barking deer. pic.twitter.com/XRyZWFVCXq— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 8, 2023

Within hours the photograph amassed a great response from animal lovers, raking over thirteen thousand views on the micro-blogging site. A user, who appeared to have known about the species, recalled the time he came across an Indian Muntjac and wrote, “Was lucky to spot a few in Tadoba. Found that Barking deers are very elusive and shy ones, unlike spotted deers and Sambars who do not mind giving poses. Is it because they are fewer and feel less secure?”

Was lucky to spot a few in TadobaFound that Barking deers are very elusive and shy ones, unlike spotted deers and Sambars which do not mind giving pose. Is it because they are fewer and feel less secure? — ಸುಮಂತ । సుమంత । सुमन्त । சுமந்த் (@sumanthbharatha) February 8, 2023

One more commented, “I had read about them many years ago in Vilas Manohar ji’s book. First time seeing a picture of a barking deer. Thanks for posting!”

I had read about them many years ago in Vilas Manohar ji’s book. First time seeing a picture of the barking deer. Thanks for posting !— Amar Vyas अमर व्यास (@MeAmarVyas) February 8, 2023

Meanwhile, a user said, “How sweet.”

How sweet ❤️— Ritu Singh (@RituSingh1974) February 8, 2023

The details of the location where the Muntjac in the photograph was spotted weren’t revealed by the IFS officer.

These small deer prefer to remain in solitary amidst dense vegetation and forest cover. The moment the members of the species sense danger they send out a harsh bark that can be heard at least a kilometre away. They become prey for apex mammals including carnivores like tigers and leopards. Only little is known about the species, but they’re reportedly found in many forests in India be it the Western Ghats, temperate forests of the Himalayas, or Southern India.

