Nothing To See Here, Just Elephants Relaxing At Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

Ever since The Elephant Whisperers won the prestigious Oscars, there’s a newfound curiosity about Tamil Nadu’s Mudumalai National Park among animal lovers. Located in the Nilgiri Mountains, the people of the indigenous Kattunayakan tribe co-habitats with the elephants in the region while also worshipping them. New visuals coming from the forest reserve have only elevated people’s fascination with the place. Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu shared a short video of elephants grazing at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

A herd consisting of three adult and two baby elephants can be seen eating grass as the camera pans and captivates the green lush of the wild. “Free and wild in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve,” the IAS officer captioned the video.

Take a look at it here:

Free and wild in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve #Nilgiris #elephants Video SS pic.twitter.com/cr73CZxCoU— Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) April 6, 2023

With over fifteen thousand views, the video is garnering immense praise from animal lovers on the micro-blogging site. A user wrote, “Nothing is more wholesome than seeing elephants family having a good time in their natural habitat. Thank you for sharing.”

Nothing is more wholesome than seeing elephants family having good time in their natural habitat. Thank you for sharing.— Ahlul fitra (@RM_Says) April 6, 2023

Another highlighted their love for the forest reserve while sharing videos and photos from their personal visit to the area. “Mudumalai Tiger Reserve is really mesmerizing. Seeing Elephants in their natural habitat is a surreal experience,” they wrote.

Mudumalai Tiger reserve is really mesmerizing. PICS and Videos are From my last trip. Seeing Elephants in their natural habitat is surreal experience. But Jungle safari is quite expensive compared to other reserve forest.. pic.twitter.com/s89LA1KrJg— Anil Sharma (@dadhich_anil) April 6, 2023

Many were happy to watch them free in the wild. “Wilderness, where they belong,” said one.

Wilderness, Where they belong 🐘 🐘— B (@ali_tenzu) April 6, 2023

Another added, “Nice. These are the lucky ones free and wild.”

Nice. These are the lucky ones free and wild.— Suparna Sankaran (@Suparnastar) April 6, 2023

Meanwhile, one more joined, “How much I love to visit these most intelligent creations of nature in wild. Thanks for sharing.”

🌳🐘 How much I love to visit these most intelligent creation of Nature in Wild ❤️🐘 Thanks for share . 🙏— Chanda rana (@Chandarana9) April 6, 2023

This comes just a week after Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswaan shared a throwback photo from his visit to the place almost five years ago. During the trip, Kaswaan randomly captured a candid moment of elephant Raghu and caretaker Bomman. At the time, he had no clue that the duo will earn global fame. The picture showcased a smiling Bomman pampering and feeding baby Raghu.

“This random five-year-old click of mine from Mudumalai. Do you recognize them? My Facebook account showcased this today on memories. The quote was very apt also. Good that down the line everyone knows them. And about their work,” stated the IFS officer. Take a look at the tweet here:

This random five year old click of mine from Mudumalai. Do you recognise them. #ElephantWhisperer pic.twitter.com/MssdghsucB— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 29, 2023

The short film that highlights Raghu and Bomman’s unique familial dynamic was directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here