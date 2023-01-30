It is easy for society to be commenting on children who are average at everything, be it studies or sports. But ask their parents how degrading they are made to feel for their kid just because he/she doesn’t fit society’s measure of ‘intelligence’. People do talk about the rising cases of depression but fail to retrospect their actions that might compel an innocent child to suffer from such a grieving condition. It’s time that parents understand that it’s okay for a child to be mediocre and not compare them with the toppers. It’s time that ‘we’ not just blabber but believe that ‘not all fingers are the same’.

Twitter user, Prof Sumathi, rightly described what it is to be a ‘mother of an average child’. She pointed out every detail of how her child is viewed in society but goes ‘unnoticed’ for neither ‘being at the top nor at the bottom’. She said, “People fail to notice his sweet smile ,funny talks, tight hugs, friendly personality, kind behaviour, mild manners, helpful nature because he is JUST an average child.”

Mother of an average child:Yes, you read it right. I am the mother of an average child. By average, I simply mean my child is the average learner, average in scoring marks, average in sports and in extra curricular acivities. What’s special about him then? 1/10 — Prof Sumathi (@ProfSumathi) January 29, 2023

People fail to notice his sweet smile ,funny talks, tight hugs, friendly personality, kind behaviour, mild manners, helpful nature because he is JUST an average child.4/10— Prof Sumathi (@ProfSumathi) January 29, 2023

The school, society celebrates children who are top scorers or good in sports and extracurricular,which rightfully they should. Amidst all this, my average child who is a spectator and cheers his friends with full heart goes unnoticed. 5/10— Prof Sumathi (@ProfSumathi) January 29, 2023

His love for sports,( even when he knows he is not going to be selected for school team), his love for music(even though he knows he is not going to be selected for school choir) never diminishes. He does all this to enjoy it rather to compete. 6/10— Prof Sumathi (@ProfSumathi) January 29, 2023

She further remarked how her child looks forward to enjoying sports and music even after knowing that he can never compete in those. How his trailing in exams has often made her lose her cool only to understand that it’s more important to be respectful, regardless of age and intelligence! “Am I a mother who is not strict with him for not scoring at the top. Yes, I am strict to an extent and have lost my cool many times in the past. His words pierced through me when my 11 year old asked, “mom, do you not respect me"?” she revealed.

Further talking about her child dreaming to travel the world, try different cuisines, meeting new people; Prof Sumathi mentioned how she is sure that her child will grow up to be a better person who would spread cheer and joy to everyone just like he does now. Lastly, she put out a message that read, " Notice the average child. All that child wants is a smile or a kind word from us adults for just being himself to give him assurance to trust the world. Each child is different, so is each parenting Style.”

My average child is talking about travelling the world ,meeting new people and eating different cuisines.My average child might or might not become a doctor, astronaut ,scientist. But, he is sure to grow up to be a good person ,who will spread cheer9/0— Prof Sumathi (@ProfSumathi) January 29, 2023

Last but not least:Notice the average child. All that child wants is a smile or a kind word from us adults for just being himself to give him assurance to trust the worldEach child is different, so is each parenting Style 🙏10/10 — Prof Sumathi (@ProfSumathi) January 29, 2023

The Twitter thread grabbed the attention of many who praised the woman for her powerful stance and inspiring words that must be thought of in this competitive world. She optimistically put out a message for every parent and every kid who ‘falls behind’ in the rat race that dominates the materialistic world today. “What a wonderful thread! Incredibly honest and easy to embrace,” read an appreciating comment on the micro-blogging site.

