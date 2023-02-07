If you are an avid social media user, then you truly don’t need an introduction to the Hindi song Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja, which achieved roaring success after a Pakistani girl Ayesha performed to it. The song, which was originally sung by the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar in 1954 for Nagin, set the internet ablaze with innumerable users recreating Ayesha’s graceful moves. Now after forcing people from both sides of the border to shake a leg, the song seems to be on a spree to mesmerise all with its reprising versions. This after, Pakistani musicians recently played the tunes of the song in a Qawwali format on Harmonium. Not just this, the video has grabbed all eyeballs as the Qawwals perform the beats in front of Ayesha herself.

The now crazy viral video was shared by the Pakistani singer and qawwal Qamar Raza Santoo on his Instagram account with the caption, “Mera Dil Yeh Pukaray In Qawali Version: Ustad Ali Raza Santoo Khan: And Harmonium Me: Front Of Ayesha.”

The video opens up by showing Ayesh standing amidst the audience, as the group of qawwals have taken the stage with varied instruments. While the audience seems to be enjoying their performance to the fullest, as soon as they hear the tunes of Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja, they all burst into cheers and hooting. Ayesha can be seen decked in her signature traditional ensemble clapping and cheering in the front row. While the owner of the account has hidden the comments, the viral video has been played more than 29 million times and has garnered around 2 million likes.

Last year in November, Ayesha shared a video of herself performing on the much-loved track at a wedding. Interestingly, it was not just her dance moves that were copied by the users while recreating her video, but also her whole look, which included a green baggy embellished suit and kaleeras in her wrists. Keeping her hair open, Ayesha looked alluring as she performed the steps gracefully. Ayesha’s video was loved to such an extent that so far it has been played more than 20 million times and has garnered over two million likes.

It must be noted that Lata Mangeshkar’s iconic track is not the only song that has been reprised in the qawwali version by Qamar Raza Santoo.

Earlier, the qawwal dropped a video of himself performing the mesmerising tunes of iconic Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jana Sanam, from Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

