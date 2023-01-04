NY Man Visits 18 Michelin-Starred Restaurants in 24 Hours, Sets Guinness Record

People’s guilty pleasures can often earn them a world record. A New York foodie supported this claim after he dined out at 18 posh restaurants to set the Guinness World Record for the most Michelin-starred restaurants visited in 24 hours. Eric Finkelstein visited New York’s finest restaurants in a day to earn the record for the same.

The 34-year-old man said that his interest in dining out spiked when he moved back to New York in 2021. While he lived in the city for several years, he seldom visited a sit-down restaurant, and certainly not Michelin-starred ones. It was during the pandemic when he had to temporarily leave the city that made him appreciate all those food options that he could’ve discovered in all those years. On returning, he joined a group on Discord where he read about this GWR title. He loved the idea and said, “It combined my love of eating interesting food, working towards a checklist, and working towards something silly."

Eric enjoyed salads, steak tartare and caviar on his 18 restaurant journey! 😋https://t.co/zuw6EsbkhR— Guinness World Records (@GWR) January 3, 2023

Eric further revealed that one of his biggest challenges was to contact such restaurants that would help him achieve the feat. He began planning and securing the bookings at the city’s sought-after restaurants. Out of 80, just 10 of the dining outlets responded. To add to his trouble, four of them lost their stars when the Michelin Guide announced their 2022 picks. However, his attempts to make up last-minute reservations at Michelin-starred restaurants were successful and he was able to make his official attempt for GWR on October 26, 2022. Michelin stars are awarded to eateries to be judged on the basis of their high standards. Restaurants can earn one, two or three stars depending on the quality of food and their taste.

Beginning from Le Pavillon in Midtown to Tuome in Alphabet City, Eric spent around $494 (excluding tax and tips) and consumed a total of 5000 calories during the day. Having planned the route, transportation, and reservation times, Eric made it to 18 restaurants in 11 hours.

Meanwhile, breaking the Guinness World Record for visiting the most number of Michelin-starred restaurants in a day isn’t Eric’s only achievement. He earned the title for Longest table tennis serve in 2021 and Largest table tennis ball mosaic in 2022.

