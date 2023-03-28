A Chicken Manchurian recipe that appeared in the New York Times has sent Indian Twitter into a collective meltdown this fine day on Twitter. Because Indians on Twitter were unable to find enough globally popular things with kind-of uncertain origins to claim today, they have latched onto the NYT Chicken Manchurian article which called the dish a “stalwart of Pakistani Chinese cooking".

As per a South China Morning Post article, Chicken Manchurian is believed to have been created in Mumbai by a third-generation Chinese chef called Nelson Wang. Now, the NYT article did not claim that the dish was invented in Pakistan, but that it was popular across restaurants in South Asia. The writer said that the particular recipe comes from attempts at recreating the Chicken Manchurian served at Hsin Kuang in Lahore in the late 90s.

That, however, did not dissuade the “world war" that started in the replies to the NYT article on Twitter.

The tears in the comments 😭 People pulling out passages from Ashoka’s time to prove they invented something that obviously existed on both sides of the border — Zuhair (@ZuhairAndThere) March 27, 2023

south asians will fight over literally anything…. no way ppl are this passionate over chicken manchurian? https://t.co/EcH5OLYatb— mmmmm (@rahnoom) March 27, 2023

Pakistanis and Indians fighting in the replies meanwhile Chinese watching them like: https://t.co/7dW4JpKa3B pic.twitter.com/1EVzt2UTB9— K. (@RotiKholDeyo) March 27, 2023

other Indian dishes watching Indians throw tantrums over a dish that is hybrid of two Asian cuisines https://t.co/yKWE32b4SN pic.twitter.com/3gz7flClGE— whorecore (@mirzamalist) March 27, 2023

Y'all have serious comprehension problems cuz nowhere did the writer say chicken Manchurian was invented in pak, just that a lahori restaurant started it in pak and now it's the 'stalwart' of pakistani chinese cooking which BTW is kinda diff from indo-chinese https://t.co/ZsiLxx83GQ— nawal (@garlicheesenaan) March 27, 2023

New York times ne pic.twitter.com/9B9w2QlK83— Sadiaester (@sadiaester) March 27, 2023

At this point, the only acceptable answer seems to be the following:

everyone in the replies is wrong. this was invented by my mom . https://t.co/P63jPyzsux— 👾 (@mautcab) March 27, 2023

Another day, another instance of India-Pakistan rivalry on Twitter.

