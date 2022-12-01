CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AssemblyElections#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » BUZZ » NZ PM Jacinda Ardern Shut Down Journalist's 'Sexist' Question and Twitter is Here For it
2-MIN READ

NZ PM Jacinda Ardern Shut Down Journalist's 'Sexist' Question and Twitter is Here For it

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: December 01, 2022, 12:57 IST

Auckland

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin, left, holds a joint press conference with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at the Auckland Museum. (Credits: AP)

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin, left, holds a joint press conference with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at the Auckland Museum. (Credits: AP)

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern shut down a journalist's 'sexist' question during a joint presser with Finland PM Sanna Marin.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shut down a journalist asking a “sexist" question during a joint press conference with Finland PM Sanna Marin in Auckland. The journalist who asked the question was from New Zealand radio network Newstalk ZB, reported The London Economic. The journalist asked the Prime Minister if she met Marin because they were both “similar in age and got a lot of common stuff" or if Kiwis could expect to “actually" see more deals between the two countries. Ardern interrupted him to ask, “I wonder whether or not anyone ever asked Barack Obama and John Key if they met because they were of similar age?"

She went on to talk about the reality of there being more men in politics. “Because two women meet, it’s not simply because of their gender. She explained the ties between New Zealand and Finland in terms of imports and exports.

“Jacinda Ardern is just incredible. She takes a childish, disrespectful question and manages to construct an intelligent, informative and educational response (backed up with stats) and deliver it with grace and eloquence. Huge admiration for our PM," a Twitter user wrote.

RELATED STORIES

Twitter is clearly all for Ardern’s smooth and intelligent response.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

Tags:
first published:December 01, 2022, 12:57 IST
last updated:December 01, 2022, 12:57 IST