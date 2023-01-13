Odisha Miniature Artist's Tribute to World Cup 2023 is a Hockey Stick Tinier Than an Eye

The 15th edition of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup is set to kickstart today, January 13, with a clash between Argentina and South Africa. India is hosting the Men’s Hockey World Cup for the fourth time. The Men’s Hockey World Cup will be co-hosted by two cities of Odisha, Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. The quadrennial event has generated tremendous buzz on social media. On the eve of the World Cup, an Odisha-based miniature artist, Satya Narayan Maharana, grabbed the headlines with his unique tribute to hockey. This miniature artist celebrated the start of the showpiece event by creating two of the world’s smallest hockey sticks.

The height of one stick is 5 mm and its width is 1 mm. The size of the other stick is 1 cm in height and 1 mm in width, reported Odisha TV. What is remarkable is that both the sticks are smaller than the size of Maharana’s eye.

“As Odisha is hosting Hockey World Cup this year, being an artist it would be my way of wishing luck to all the hockey players,” Satya Narayan Maharana was quoted as saying on Odisha TV.

The miniature artist aims to get his work officially registered as the smallest hockey stick in the world by the Guinness Book of World Records.

Other artists are also celebrating the Hockey World Cup in their own unique way. Popular sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a huge structure of a hockey stick using 500 hockey balls and over five tonnes of sand. Pattnaik posted mesmerizing images of his special sand structure on Instagram.

“We have created World’s longest sand Hockey stick of 105ft long, with installation of 5000 hockey balls on Mahanadi riverbank at Cuttack. Odisha.” read the caption of Pattnaik’s post on Instagram.

World Cup matches will be held at two venues – Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and Birsa Mundra Hockey Stadium in Rourkela — from January 13 to January 29. The Indian Men’s hockey team is among the favourites to lift the coveted World Cup. Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian team will start their World Cup campaign against Spain on January 13.

