Ashneer Grover, who single-handedly raised the meme quotient of Shark Tank India season 1, is not happy to be compared to popular finance YouTuber Ankur Warikoo. During an event at a management college, a student asked Grover if he has turned into a social media influencer like Warikoo, as that’s the route many entrepreneurs have been taking of late.

Grover joked that he got offended at that statement. He said that he had never been told a more offensive statement, and that he had just one rule: that people should never put his name and Warikoo’s together in a sentence. Grover quipped he was so offended that he was in the mind to even get up and leave the event. He told the student that he would prefer to be cussed at over being compared to Warikoo.

While some Twitter users were amused by Grover’s reactions, others criticised it as “arrogance". There were also some who agreed with his take.

First sin in the list of seven sins is "pride"You may hate someone, but to downgrade someone like this require diff kind of self obsession. For me, personally, Grover is nothing better than warikoo, can't stand either of them ✌️ — Ritesh (@ritzms) March 26, 2023

Influensurrr That was enough to get such response — aatank619☕ don't follow (@crestlesswave_) March 26, 2023

Ankur warikoo ka naam sunkar mujhe bhi aisa hi lagta hai https://t.co/TOHpelSS9T— Pineapple Pepsi (@conquerndivide) March 26, 2023

Recently, in a mocking message for the press, Grover requested them not to use pictures of his “older fatter" self. “Press : You may write anything you get paid to write about me. I won’t complain. I have one request - please use this picture - nothing is more offensive to me than seeing my older fatter self after losing 15 Kgs ! I don’t even read the stories like most - visual appeal is imp !! [sic]" He wrote in a tweet which garnered mixed responses on the platform.

