From choreographing BTS, and dancing to Hindi Bollywood songs to making cricketers shake a leg with them, Norwegian dance crew Quick Style seemed to be on an agenda to keep everyone hooked on their screens. While we were still trying to take in their mind-boggling performance inside Mumbai local, the all-boys dance group once again grabbed all the limelight by shaking a leg with Raveena Tandon. And when we are talking about timeless beauty, how can we not think of her evergreen track Tip Tip Barsa Paani? Well, that is exactly the track they all grooved to.

The celebrated dance group is currently on their India tour, wherein they have been exploring several cities and cultures. In addition, they have been on a spree of making videos with Bollywood stars and Raveena is the latest to join the group. Sharing the now-viral video on their official Instagram account, The Quick Style group wrote in the caption, “different when you do it with the originals.” The video opens by showing the group kick-starting the performance. Until the initial music is played, all boys can be seen utilizing the space with their graceful steps. But the moment the song’s lyrics begin, Raveena raises the temperature with her killer moves.

Well, after the video took the internet by storm, the users have literally gone gaga over her. One user wrote, “So much hotness in the video…my phone got burnt in a second.” Another claimed Raveena Tandon to be better than Gen-Z stars and wrote, “Giving the Gen Z heroines a run for their money.” A Third user wrote, “It’s not Quick Style, it’s Raveena style.” A fourth one said, “So true! She is the queen and the best.”

Earlier, the group also made the star India Cricketer Virat Kohli shake a leg with them.

Not just this, but the dance group also grabbed all the attention of the internet after they shared a video of them shaking a leg with Suniel Shetty. While sharing the video, they wrote in the caption, “Felt like we have known him for years.”

The video even garnered the attention of Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty, who took to the comments section and wrote, “Best.” So far the video has been played more than six million times.

