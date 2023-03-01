OG ‘The Night Manager’ starring Tom Hiddleston just got renewed for a second season and Aditya Roy Kapur fans are convinced their thirst tweets had something to do with it. The remake of the British version recently dropped on Disney+Hotstar. The Aditya Roy Kapur, Shobhita Dhulipala and Anil Kapoor starrer sent the fans reeling over the actors’ looks. As per a Deadline report, the second season of the OG show is already in the works at Prime Video and the BBC.

Aditya Roy Kapur, in particular, had fans insisting that he was the plot of ‘The Night Manager’ and the entire ‘show’. Now, they have been joking that the timing of Tom’s version of The Night Manager being renewed feels a little ‘sus’.

did they feel threatened by everyone thirsting over aditya roy kapur bc this is so sudden s1 came out 7 years ago…and the timing lol… https://t.co/cjNqnif7Pv— 🖤 (@falIlenangels) February 28, 2023

So I've to watch "The Night Manager" both in hindi & English now. One for Aditya another for him. 👁👁 https://t.co/iOD6telWlb— Ananya (@Pessimist__18) February 28, 2023

Aditya Roy Kapoor rn pic.twitter.com/hhKkvlFUTE— ANKIT (@VintageSRKian) February 27, 2023

Hindi version impact that the original English version is returning after 7 years for season 2? Both Aditya Roy Kapoor and Anil Kapoor are too good in Hindi Night manager which is totally worth a watch. https://t.co/A5aLSL6eOj — Fahir Maithutty (@fahir_me) February 28, 2023

they saw aditya roy kapur stealing away their thunder and decided to do something https://t.co/ARsNYd1fwK— dish (@dishinterestedd) February 27, 2023

The first season of the OG ‘The Night Manager’ came out seven years ago and fans are eagerly awaiting its comeback. They hope that Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman and Elizabeth Debicki will return as well. Meanwhile, Simon Cornwell, the producer of the Hindi adaptation told Deadline that he is open to a second season of the Aditya Roy Kapur starrer.

Earlier, in an interview with Mid-Day, Aditya opened up about his thoughts on his OTT debut. “I wanted to be part of this story. Plus, I always wondered what it would be like to explore long-format storytelling. So, I told myself not to overthink the move," he said.

