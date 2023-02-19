Several instances of old-age people acting beyond their age are what make them stand out from the rest! Be it dancing with their loving partners or running a marathon, these elderly people have begun creating their own standards which are, indeed, inspirational. One such example that recently came to light was of an Uber driver who ‘rocked’ his way through Las Vegas to create a vibe of his own! The video, thus, motivated Twitter users to have one such entertaining ride while in Vegas.

A popular idiom reads, ‘What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas’. But this one time, the phrase doesn’t go well with a case where an old-age driver and his joyful ride in the city made social media users exclaim, ‘This shouldn’t stay in Vegas’ as they longed for such a taxi ride. In the video, originally shared on TikTok, the chauffeur could be seen lip-syncing “U.O.E.N.O" by Rocko which was being played on his vehicle’s music system. Not just that, the way he was vibin’ on the beats while carefully driving through the lanes made viewers applaud his multitasking skills. He rightly proved that ‘Age is just a number’ to get going with your timeless energy and positive attitude.

Vegas Uber driver is wild pic.twitter.com/URK7GE3fRu— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) February 18, 2023

“I’m impressed with his lane changing & merging ability,” commented a user while another one wrote, “It’s kinda cool we are approaching a time where this will be pretty common as those of us who grew up with hip hop age”.

Love Vegas Ubers! We got an Italian gentleman last time which was great bc we’re going there soon. He taught us so much during those fifteen minutes! #grateful— trishlawish (@trishlawish) February 18, 2023

I’m an overtipper anyway, that dude would get double fare.— i-495 to BQE (@truecolossus) February 18, 2023

This is how legends live forever.— Calderon-San (@CoronaNLimes) February 18, 2023

It’s kinda cool we are approaching a time where this will be pretty common as those of use who grew up with hip hop age.— Mike i (@MikeI317) February 18, 2023

Pretty good driving to get across 4 lanes like that while trying to entertain his riders— Comic Nerds (@ashevillecomics) February 18, 2023

Has he been identified? We’ll be out there in August and I need a ride from him!— Jen Day (@jenday10274) February 18, 2023

I bet he got a song for every demographic…true hustla— #1 Chief Rocka (@gurusix) February 18, 2023

“This is how legends live forever,” mentioned the third user. “I’d pay a premium for this,” remarked the fourth one. So, would you mind taking a ride with this ageless driver?

