Old Bill of Royal Enfield Bullet 350cc Bought in 1986 Goes Viral, Shows Bike Priced at Rs 18,700

Bike lovers know the value of a bullet! The Royal Enfield Bullet is one of the legendary bikes of the time that enjoys a massive fanbase all across the country. Be it going for a casual outing or a long trip to Ladakh, the obsession with these thumping bikes is on another level. While the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has undergone many changes to keep it updated with time, the company hasn’t changed the entire look of new models just to keep them classic and vintage.

Known for its looks, Royal Enfield Bullet has always been on a biker’s list and that shows how this bike has always been ageless. However, everything comes with a price! Today, the ‘All-New Classic 350’ would cost between Rs. 1.5 to 2.2 lakhs. But can you imagine that the bike was once priced below Rs. 20,000? Yes, you heard that right. An old bill of Royal Enfield 350 cc bought on January 23, 1986, showed its price to be Rs. 18,700.

The invoice shared on Instagram displayed that the standard Bullet model belonged to an ‘authorised Enfield dealer’ Sandeep Auto Company which was located at Bokaro Steel City, Jharkhand.

The old invoice sent netizens on a nostalgic drive as they began sharing how their family members or relatives also purchased the Royal Enfield bikes during the 90s. “My father purchased a Fiat car for 15000 rupees at that time in1961," said a user.

Another user shared their instance and wrote, “I have a 1984 February model priced at Rs. 16100. Still my companion for more than 38 years” while the third user remarked, “We had bought a Bullet from Ali Bhai Premji the dealer in Mumbai (then Bombay) Grant road Opposite Minerva cinema in the year 1980 for the handsome amount of ₹ 10500/- YES TEN THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED!!!"

