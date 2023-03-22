There’s no greater superpower than humanity. In this fast-paced world, when everyone is running in the rat race, somewhere, the essence of humanity is getting lost. We don’t take time out of our hectic schedules to pause and reflect. Each person is busy with their own set of problems, which makes a majority of people forget how to care about others. In such a situation, it is indeed a rare sight to watch someone risking their life to save another person.

One such heart-warming video of a railway employee saving a boy’s life, who fell on the railway track while walking with his visually-impaired mother, has proven that humanity still exists. With an approaching train, the man not only rescued the boy but also thinly escaped from the clutches of death himself.

The old video of the heroic employee has once again surfaced on the Internet, arresting the attention of many. Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman seems to have been highly impressed by the railway worker’s brave act. He tweeted the video on the microblogging platform, lauding the man’s daredevil feat. VVS Laxman’s tweet also indicated that the man was awarded a cash prize by the railway authorities for his immense courage, half of which he donated to the child’s education.

“Bow down in gratitude to Mayur Shelke who saved the life of a 6-year-old child of a visually impaired mother, risking his own life. The railways announced a cash prize for Mayur, and he donated half of it for the child’s education. Proud of Mayur’s values,” penned the former cricketer.

The terrifying clip opens with CCTV footage of a woman walking on the platform with her little boy. Since being blind, the woman perhaps was not able to make out that they have reached the edge of the platform. Upon reaching the verge of the platform, the boy slips and falls in the tracks. The poor mother appears to be searching for her kid frantically, as she urges her little one to get up from the track.

Bow down in gratitude to Mayur Shelke who saved the life of a 6 year old child of a visually impaired mother,risking his own life . The railways announced a cash prize for Mayur,and he donated half of it for the child’s education. Proud of Mayur’s values🙏🏼pic.twitter.com/Mc9ct5Z63a— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 21, 2023

To make the situation worse, a train was captured speeding down the tracks. Like a superhero, the man is captured dashing toward the boy to rescue him. In those few tense seconds, he grabs the boy, bundling him on the railway platform. Next, he somehow clambers onto the platform himself, following which the train whizzes past him, fortunately, escaping death.

Social media users were quick to drop multiple reactions in the comments. One of them wrote, “Thank God MAYUR JI.” Another quipped, “This is a year-old video but such noble acts should keep circulating to remind everyone humanity is still alive.” “Omg. Such a brave man. Deserves the highest award for gallantry. He kinda knew he was taking a chance on his own life too. Wow,” lauded a third individual.

Thank God 🙏🏻…. MAYUR JI 🙏🏻— Dishant Yagnik (@Dishantyagnik77) March 21, 2023

This is a year old video but such noble acts should keep circulating to remind everyone humanity is still alive ❤️— ً (@SarcasticCowboy) March 21, 2023

Omg. Such a brave man. Deserves highest award for gallantry. He kinda knew he was taking a chance on his own life too. Wow.— Hamid Farooqui (@hamidf_sogo) March 21, 2023

So far the video has collected more than 3.2 million views on Twitter. What are your thoughts on the man’s bravery?

