Old Video of Dog Strolling on the Road With Drone During the Pandemic Goes Viral Again

People all across the world are reconsidering how they carry out everyday duties and errands without leaving their homes as a result of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. One man in Cyprus had to use his drone to send his dog for a stroll as a result. Just take a glimpse of this clip where a drone is helping a dog go on a walk. At the end of the clip, shared on Twitter, a message flashes, “Stay home to be safe but don’t forget your dog’s happiness.”

Take a peek here:

Reacting to the video, several social media users joked that one pull from the dog and the drone would be on the pavement. Others mentioned that their dogs would probably just hate the new technology aid. A Twitter user wrote, “This makes me a little sad. Dogs need your attention. I loved walking with my dog and occasionally asking him which way he wanted to go. He would stop, look up at me and turn in the direction he wanted. His walk, his choice. Wish he was still here to enjoy those times.”

“This is why you just get a cat — you wouldn’t even have to walk them,” another tweet read.

A user replied, “I think the dog is walking the drone, not the other way around. That’s not a big dog, by any means, but the instant the drone and the dog have a difference in opinion regarding the route, the dog will win easily.”

Would your dog accept the aid of technology on their walks?

