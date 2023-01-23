Old Video Of Man Being Swallowed By Escalator Will Send Chills Down Your Spine

A shocking video of a man being swallowed by an escalator has resurfaced online and left Twitter users in a panic, once again. The chilling CCTV footage was captured during rush hour when commuters were seen taking the escalator. The terrifying moment took place at the Ayazaga Metro station in Istanbul, Turkey, as per Metro UK. The escalator suddenly went out of action thereby causing multiple people to simultaneously fall on the metal stairs one after another. While some quickly managed to get a grip on the handrail, one man who was at the end of the line, unfortunately, stepped on the section with a wide gap that swallowed him entirely.

The victim was later identified to be Mehmet Ali Erik, who got stuck underneath the large gap on a moving escalator that came to a halt a few seconds later. Other commuters quickly rushed toward the hole to check on the victim. Reportedly, he was trapped underneath the metal stair for over an hour but with the efforts of firefighters, he was rescued safely and then taken to the hospital. The terrifying accident occurred back in 2018 in the month of February.

While investigating the reason behind the escalator’s malfunctioning, the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality later reportedly found that a warning sign was put up near the broken escalator. Watch the chilling video here:

Escalator failure in Turkey pic.twitter.com/KY2fHVGLsB— Oddly Terrifying Things (@0ddIyterrifying) January 8, 2023

The video has garnered over seventy thousand views on the micro-blogging site thereby leaving many in a state of frenzy. Many highlighted that the clip is old, while a section reassured that the man suffered only minor injuries during the incident. A user emphasized the recommendation of maintenance for such devices, “That’s what happens when you use complex technologies from other countries. Maintenance is recommended at least 1 time/month.”

That's what happens when you use complex technologies from other countries.Maintenance is recommended at least 1 time / month.— ✪ Luke Skyw4lker ✪ (@MrSkyw4lker) January 9, 2023

Another said, “Escalator failure is a bit of an understatement.”

Escalator failure is a bit of an understatement.— Dont remember (@Some1online69) January 9, 2023

Meanwhile, one terrified user pledged, “From this day forward, I will always take the stairs.”

From this day forward, I will always take the stairs.— E. Francis (@eddieadolf) January 9, 2023

Did the clip make your heart skip a beat too?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here