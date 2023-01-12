Old Video of Orchestra Surprising Conductor by Playing 'Happy Birthday' Wins Hearts Online

We all love surprises. Don’t we? A video of a heartfelt gesture is going viral on the internet, again. An old video of Philadelphia Orchestra conductor, Yannick Nezet-Seguin, getting a birthday surprise from his fellow musicians at a performance has resurfaced on the internet. Originally shared on TikTok, the video has received more than a million views on social media.

In the video, Nezet-Seguin was seen beginning to conduct a piece of music. At the same time, the musicians changed the song to a version of the “Happy Birthday To You” theme. To this, Yannick Nezet-Seguin was left absolutely amazed as he did not expect such a heartfelt gesture. This video was recorded on Nezet-Seguin’s 44th birthday, on March 6, 2019, at the All-City High School Music Festival.

The heartfelt post left the social media users emotional. A user wrote, “These made me cry. I watched it several times and cried each time. I remember my junior high and high school band teachers with such fondness and I know part of my emotions is from remembering those happy times more than forty years ago,” while another wrote, “So wholesome! If your orchestra is doing something like this for you, you know you must have done something right.”

In a similar video, a Southwest Airlines crew member surprised twin girls onboard. The viral video was shared on YouTube. The video starts with the attendant making an announcement for the girls, Sydney and Clare. He also discovered that Clare is Sydney’s elder sister because she was born a minute before her. The crew requested that all passengers lower their window shades. The flight’s reading lights are then turned on. On the count of three, the attendant instructed the other commuters to begin singing the birthday song together. Toward the end, all of the attendants and passengers begin clapping for the two birthday girls.

Many netizens were impressed by the crew members’ thoughtful and sweet gestures.

