Old Video of Toddler Fighting Boxing Legend Muhammad Ali in the Ring Goes Viral Again

Muhammad Ali was not called the greatest boxer of all time simply for his unmatched skills. He was also admired for his humility. And this clip that has resurfaced online is perhaps the perfect example of it. Muhammad Ali can be seen in the boxing ring ready for a match. But what is rather unusual is his opponent. The toddler is all prepared for a fight with his boxing gloves on. As he landed one punch after another, Ali played along with his fan. At the end of the video, the toddler gives Muhammad Ali a peck on his cheek, and that is exactly why this is a wonderful fight. Take a peek here:

This classic clip is a testimony of the man that was Mohammed Ali.He was called the greatest, not for nothing!! pic.twitter.com/6s1Mde3XX6 — Mini Nair (@minicnair) December 5, 2022

Social media users are impressed by the old clip. Many fans mentioned this is the reason why people absolutely loved Muhammad Ali and he is the greatest.

One Twitter user wrote, “He wasn’t the ‘greatest’ only for his achievements inside the ring…”

He wasn’t the ‘greatest’ only for his achievements inside the ring…— Anil Capoor (@anil_capoor) December 7, 2022

“Absolutely! And a showman to the core. What an adorable video,” another tweet read.

Absolutely!! And a showman to the core. What an adorable video. 😍😍— Twitssense (@sudhirtwits) December 6, 2022

“After watching this video one can understand why he is the greatest. My favourite Ali,” a third user tweeted.

After watching this video one can understand why he is greatest.My favorite ali.💐🌹 https://t.co/n4WGOvfljO— rajiv singh (@RajivSi45818862) December 6, 2022

Muhammad Ali, born Cassius Marcellus Clay, Jr. was an American professional boxer and social activist. He created history when he became the first fighter to win the world heavyweight championship on three separate occasions. A title he successfully defended 19 times. At the age of 12 years, he began boxing under the tutelage of Joe Martin, a Louisville policeman. After clearing the amateur ranks, he won a gold medal in the 175-pound division at the 1960 Olympic Games in Rome. In his early days as a professional, Muhammad Ali was highly regarded for his charm and personality along with his skills with the boxing gloves.

Muhammad Ali was involved in the biggest fights in the history of boxing. Ali, know for his swift footwork, had many interesting fights against his rival Joe Frazier. Though his most famous bout remains the “The Rumble In the Jungle”, a championship fight against George Foreman in Kishasa, Zaire. Foreman was 37-0 at that time and was much younger at 25, than 32-year-old Muhammad Ali. But then Ali was too good, he prevailed and won the match through a knockout.

