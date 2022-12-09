Omelette in Masala Lays Packet? Internet is Not Impressed With This Recipe

Omelette is one of the go-to recipes for many people. It is one of those dishes that people choose to make at any time as it is very easy to make. However, with a new video which is currently going viral, a new way to cook the dish. It shows a person making an omelete in Lays packet. Netizens, on the other hand, don’t seem to be that impressed with this new technique. The video has been shared by Instagram user @eatingfoodrecipes. “Viral lays omelette," read the caption of the video.

The video begins with a person breaking an egg in a masala Lays packet. Further into the video, the person can be seen adding some extra spices and chopped onions and tomatoes. Once mixed, the person closes the top of the packet and dip it in hot water to let the eggs cook. Have a look:

Since uploaded, the video has gathered over 1.7K likes. “How the hell it’s an omlette when it’s poached and that too on a germ wala plastic pckt main!! Shitout to the innovation!!!" commented an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “just sprinkle those lays on the omelette while cooking it will eventually give you the same output."

Meanwhile, another bizarre food video that went viral included Parle-G biscuits being combined with milk powder to make an Indian sweet dish called Halwa. As both items exclusively stand as all-time favourites in Indian households, netizens expressed their displeasure over the strange blend.

In the clip, a lady could be seen beginning the process of making Parle-G Halwa by frying two packs of biscuits in a pan. She then transferred the fried biscuits into a bowl to grind them into a thin powder and let it settle. The video then showed how she prepared a mixture of sugar, water, and milk powder and then poured the powdered biscuits into it. In the end, she added some cashews and nuts to form them into balls of Laddoos. In no time, users started flocking to the comment section to call it “heart and kidney melting".

Read all the Latest Buzz News here