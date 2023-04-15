On A Rainy Day, This Stranger's Selfless Gesture Towards A Mother Wins Hearts

Kindness makes the world beautiful and this stranger’s act of offering his umbrella to a woman on a rainy day is proof of it. A video of the incident that’s going viral on social media, showcases the woman walking on a street holding her child in her arms. The man who crosses her path notices the woman is in more need of an umbrella than him. He gently puts it over the stranger’s head gesturing to take it from him. The woman takes a moment to register the man’s kind offering.

She grabs the umbrella and bows down to thank him before they move on their separate paths. “Let’s change the world with kindness. Man gives his umbrella to a mom carrying her child on a rainy day,” read the caption of the clip. Take a look at it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)

As soon as the video surfaced online, it sent the internet into an instant meltdown. Many flooded the comment section of the post appreciating the man’s deed. A user wrote, “I’ll say it forever, these little things are what fill in the cracks of the world.” Another agreed, “Empathy, Kindness & Love will always be the best answer in this world.” One more said, “This was just the emotional push I needed for the start of my day. Lovely.”

Meanwhile, a section of the internet encouraged others to fall in the footsteps of the man. A user requested, “Let’s spread kindness with one umbrella at a time,” another added, “Yes! More of this guy in today’s world please.” Many also lauded the woman’s bow at the end, “We need more people like him. Her bow was such a beautiful gracious thank you,” said one. Another wrote, “This made me cry. Bless the man who gave his umbrella.”

The video has amassed over 1.6 million views on Instagram. In a similar instance, previously a car driver in the US was captured offering his umbrella to a stranger, after noticing him soaking on the road. The gesture was recorded on the dashcam of the vehicle just parked behind the man’s car.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ViralHog (@viralhog)

In the clip, the man jumps out of the car holding the umbrella, on the busy street filled with multiple vehicles. He quickly makes a run to hand over the umbrella to a stranger, which leaves that latter smiling.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here