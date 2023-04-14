On Tamil New Year, Australian Consulate-General For South India’s Special Wish

Sarah Kirlew, the Australian Consulate-General for South India, extended warm greetings for Tamil New Year via Twitter on Friday, April 14. The spring festival, which is known as Puthandu in Tamil Nadu and Vishu in Kerala, is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm in the southern states. Australian Consulate-General donned a traditional Indian saree to wish people on the auspicious occasion. But what also stole the limelight was her attempt at speaking the local language. In the video shared by her, Kirlew is seen greeting people in Tamil with a bright smile on her face.

She begins her message with a warm ‘Namaskaram’ before she dwells deeper into explaining an event organized during the weekend. Called ‘Jarracharra’, the event is going to be a display of Australia’s indigenous artwork at Kingsley, Chetpet. “We wish you all a very joyous Tamil New Year and Vishu. If you have some spare time this long weekend, do visit our showcase of Australian Indigenous art Jarracharra at Kingsley, Chetpet (Chennai),” stated the Australian Consulate-General for South India. Take a look at the video here:

We wish you all a very joyous #TamilNewYear and #Vishu. If you have some spare time this long weekend do visit our showcase of Australian Indigenous art #Jarracharra at Kingsley, Chetpet. pic.twitter.com/Lc7r0BDYVv — Aus Consulate Chennai (@AusCGChennai) April 14, 2023

For those unaware, the Australian Consulate General’s office works for their country’s interests in South India which includes Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, and the Union Territories of India. The members often attend prominent festivals to understand the culture of Indian communities. This also led Kirlew to the Panguni festival, which was hosted in Chennai. She previously shared multiple photos and videos of herself taking part in the famous event organized by the Kapaleeswarar temple.

Be it the chariot-pulling or the essence of camphor and jasmine in the air, the Australian Consulate-General was quite moved by the vibrancy of the community event. “Delighted to witness the joyful Panguni festival in Mylapore this morning. The majestic hand-pulled ‘Ther’ chariot, colourful clothes and kolams, and all smelling beautiful with rich camphor and jasmine in the air. Truly a wonderful experience of South India in Chennai,” she wrote. Check out the glimpses below:

Delighted to witness the joyful Panguni festival in #Mylapore this morning. The majestic hand pulled ‘Ther' chariot, colourful clothes and kolams, and all smelling beautiful with rich camphor and jasmine in the air. Truly a wonderful experience of #SouthIndia in #Chennai. pic.twitter.com/VMKSL48H2w— Aus Consulate Chennai (@AusCGChennai) April 3, 2023

Vishu marks the first day of the Malayalam calendar and hence on this special day, devotees seek blessing from Lord Vishnu, the god of time.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here