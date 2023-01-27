CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

On the Ground Delivery? Food Agent Interrupts Basketball Game To Hand Over Order in US

Viral Video: Food delivery executive interrupts basketball game in Pittsburgh, US to hand over order to a customer in the court. (Photo Credits: Twitter/@CBB_Central)

Viral Video: Food delivery executive interrupts basketball game in Pittsburgh, US to hand over order to a customer in the court.

A funny incident of a delivery executive interrupting a basketball game in the US to deliver a food order has now gone viral on the internet. This has, indeed, left the internet in splits.

A funny incident of a delivery executive interrupting a basketball game in the US to deliver a food order has now gone viral on the internet. This has, indeed, left the internet in splits.

In one video shared by a user called Kevin Sweeney, a food delivery agent could be seen casually stepping into the middle of the court in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. While the two teams of Loyalo Chicago and Duquesne were in the middle of the basketball match at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse, the delivery man interrupted their game after he entered the court with a McDonald’s order in hand.

At first, the commentators and even the audience were confused why the match came to a halt only to realise later that it was the ‘on-the-ground’ delivery that stopped the game in between. One could even hear the speakers calling him an UberEats delivery guy who was looking for the customer to hand over the order. According to ESPN, the McD order was placed by the referee during the Atlantic 10 matchup.

No doubt, this sent the viewers in disbelief who wondered how the delivery agent entered the court without anyone’s notice. Meanwhile, after the clip was uploaded online, netizens filled the comment section with humorous remarks and hilarious emojis.

“They just let him in? Or did he have to buy a ticket?” a user comically pointed out. The other one asked, “So they just let the driver in the arena from outside for a delivery?” Some even highlighted how he was just doing his job as one of them said, “That delivery person had a job to do. Ain’t no basketball game gonna get in the way."

