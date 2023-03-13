One Donkey Sold For Rs 1L At Marhi Yatra As Demand Increases

The Marhi Yatra started from Pathardi taluka of Maharashtra. Thousands of Nath devotees today gathered at the samadhi where Kanifnath is cremated and after performing puja. Rang Panchami is considered a very auspicious day for devotees. Since early in the morning, devotees had started gathering at the Samadhi of Nath to get a glimpse of him. This is the first Yatra after the Corona pandemic and this is the reason that huge numbers of devotees have gathered here. The devotees prepare prasad for Kanifnath in the mango orchard and near the temple.

Here, during the Yatra, ass and other animals are brought to sell them. Since the number of asses is depleting fast over time, they are in great demand and that is why they are high-priced. Traders come to participate in this fair from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Gujarat and for Shahad Bazar, many traders come even from Telangana.

This year, there is a dearth of Kathewadi ass and their demand is more. The fast-falling numbers of their population have increased their demand.

In Pathardi taluka’s Marhi Yatra, one out of every three asses presents here is Panjabi hybrid ass. And they are fetching a price of ₹100,000. Many people were found desperate to buy this ass. So for those who have Kathewadi, around 130 animals were purchased well before they could reach the Yatra. The trader who had brought 300 animals, by the time he reached the Yatra, had only 130 animals left with him. The demand for ass has phenomenally increased.

